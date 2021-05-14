Paulsen Anniversary

Ray and Sharon (Nelson) Paulsen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday May 22, 2021. They were married at a private ceremony with family in attendance at Sharon’s family home in Little Falls, MN by Pastor Manlove. Ray and Sharon were blessed with four children; Scott, Brian, Todd, and Michelle. They are also blessed with 2 daughter-in-laws; Jessica and Julie, and grandchildren. There will be an open house for family and friends at Ray and Sharon’s home in Little Falls, MN, Saturday May 22, 2021 from 11am-2pm.

