The children of Mike and Kay (Gotvald) Winscher happily announce their parent’s 50th Wedding Anniversary. Mike and Kay met at Gotvald’s Corner and were married on October 17, 1970 at St. Rita’s church in Hillman. Mike and Kay made their home just south of Buckman, where they became dairy farmers and started a family. They have been blessed with five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (so far). After retirement, Mike enjoys color pencil drawing, grinding stumps and Kay enjoys baking bread and working at the local grocery store, and both enjoy spending time gardening together. Family and friends, please join us in celebrating this wonderful milestone! Open house from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at their home.

