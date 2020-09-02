Congratulations to Melvin and Karen Piekarski on celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! Melvin and Karen were married on August 29,1970 at The Church of St. Mary of Bechyn, MN. They celebrated with their family of four children, their spouses, and five grandchildren.
