Marvin & Arlene Brausen

Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs marvin & Arlene Brausen on their 60th wedding anniversary. Marv & Arlene met and dated in high school and were married in Lastruo at St. John's on June 19th, 1961. They are proud and lvoing parents of 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 20 great grand children. May God Bless them with many more years!

