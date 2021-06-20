Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs marvin & Arlene Brausen on their 60th wedding anniversary. Marv & Arlene met and dated in high school and were married in Lastruo at St. John's on June 19th, 1961. They are proud and lvoing parents of 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 20 great grand children. May God Bless them with many more years!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.