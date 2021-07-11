Manon and Jeff Stromberg

were married on July 10, 1971, at St. Francis CabriniCatholic church in Minneapolis. The Reverend Fr. Ken Ludescher celebrated the mass and witnessed their vows. Fr. Ken is a relative of Manan. They have two sons, Mark and Gregory. Their daughters-in-laws are Kelly and Robin. They have three grandchildren, Caitlin, Rachel and Paul.

