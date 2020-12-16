Les and Shirlene Chisholm

The children of Les and Shirlene Chisholm are pleased to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. The couple were married January 4th, 1961 in Moscow, Idaho. Les spent his career as an Army officer while Shirlene raised their children Lance (Joy) Chisholm, Shelley Chisholm, Dana (Dane) Kringstad, and Lee (Tammy) Chisholm. Les and Shirlene are also both looking forward to and plan on celebrating this milestone with their children, grandchildren (Erik, Jessica, Brooke, Ivy and Madeline) and great grandchildren (Andrew, Logan, Remington and Flynn) at a later date.

