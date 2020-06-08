Joe and Auralia Cimenski

The children of Joe and Auralia (Kahlhamer) Cimenski happily announce their parents' 75th wedding anniversary. Joe and Auralia were married on June 19th, 1945 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN. They have been blessed with 13 children, 45 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren (so far), and the first great-great grandchild is expected in December. Joe and Auralia still reside at their home in Royalton, MN.

