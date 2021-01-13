Jack and Betty Peck of Little Falls will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Jack, a Korean War Navy Veteran, has had Betty on his mind ever since they met on Phalen Golf Course in St. Paul on Sunday April 3, 1955 when Jack’s tee shot on the 2nd hole bounced into Betty’s twosome. While it was a cold day when they got married - 21 below zero - it has been a warm and loving relationship ever since. Jack started his radio career at KLTF Radio in 1959, retiring in 1991 but continuing his involvement in the community. Betty, well, let’s just say behind any successful person is the one who made it all possible. They are parents to 6 children and have 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. If you’d like to send them well wishes, their address is 103 12th Street NE, Apt 209, Little Falls, MN 56345. Congratulations Mom and Dad! We Love You. Your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
