Frank & Mary Voigt

Congratulations to Frank and Mary Voigt! Happy Anniversary 60 years together! The family is planning a small get together with immediate friends and family by invitation. Frank and Mary met on a blind date set up by friends and family and got married on May 25, 1961. They are proud parents of 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. God has blessed a Nurse and Plumber with laughter and love.

Recommended for you

Load comments