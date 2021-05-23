Frank & Mary Voigt

Congratulations to Frank and Mary Voigt! Happy Anniversary 60 years together! The family is planning a small get together with immediate friends and family by invitation. Frank and Mary met on a blind date set up by friends and family and got married on May 25, 1961. They are proud parents of 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. God has blessed a Nurse and Plumber with laughter and love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.