Frank and Kathleen (Rasinski) Kraklau

Frank and Kathleen (Rasinski) Kraklau were married 50 years on May 22nd. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate their 50th anniversary with family and friends on July 3rd at their farm in Brainerd from 1pm-?. No gifts. If you have any questions contact Dan (218)821-1600.

Recommended for you

Load comments