Don & Lynn St. Onge

A Wedding Anniversary of 50+1 years will be held with a open house for family and friends, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at The Falls Ballroom, 15870 Hwy. 27, Little Falls, MN. from 1:00-5:00pm, dinner to follow. Don and Lynn were married at Our Lady of Lourdes, Little Falls, April 3, 1970. No gifts please.
