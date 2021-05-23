Dennis and Susanna Gorecki celebrate50th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gorecki will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary Saturday, June 5, 2021 with an open house at Bethany Lutheran Church Hall in Ramey, MN. Dinner will be served at 12:30 pm. Reception follows until 4:00 pm. All friends, neighbors and relatives are invited to celebrate with Dennis, Susie and family. Dennis and Sue (Pick) were marred on June 5, 1971 at St. Michael's Church, Buckman, MN.

Recommended for you

Load comments