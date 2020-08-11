Adam Schubert and Dr. Leslie Erbe

Gary and Shari Schubert of Pierz and Waikoloa, HI are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Adam Schubert to Leslie Erbe, daughter of Nick and Anngie Erbe of Troy, Missouri. Adam is a 1999 graduate of Pierz Healy High School, and the University of Minnesota. He is employed by the United States Air Force as a C-17 evaluator pilot and by United Airlines as a 737 pilot. Leslie is a graduate of the University of Missouri, and a graduate of the University of Missouri, Kansas City School of Dentistry. She is employed at Heartland Dental in Mount Pleasant, SC as a general dentist. An August 29, 2020 wedding is planned.

