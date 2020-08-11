Adam Schubert and Dr. Leslie Erbe

Gary and Shari Schubert of Pierz and Waikoloa, HI are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Adam Schubert to Leslie Erbe, daughter of Nick and Anngie Erbe of Troy, Missouri. Adam is a 1999 graduate of Pierz Healy High School, and the University of Minnesota. He is employed by the United States Air Force as a C-17 evaluator pilot and by United Airlines as a 737 pilot. Leslie is a graduate of the University of Missouri, and a graduate of the University of Missouri, Kansas City School of Dentistry. She is employed at Heartland Dental in Mount Pleasant, SC as a general dentist. An August 29, 2020 wedding is planned.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Minnetonka School Board approves hybrid learning plan for fall
- UPDATED: Anoka-Hennepin adopts hybrid model for return to school
- Primary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6
- Hanson Boulevard officially reopens
- Wayzata School District lays out hybrid learning plan for fall
- Deed restriction stands in way of affordable housing at Edina site
- Man faces charges in highway shooting incident
- Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee opening pushed back to 2021
- Velodrome demolished; Spring Lake Park Schools plans to create outdoor space on Blaine site
- Candidates file for Hennepin County Commissioner District 7 seat
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.