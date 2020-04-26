70th Anniversary

The children of Wally and Marion Pantzke are pleased to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. The couple were married April 28th, 1950 at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Little Falls, MN. Wally spent most of his career as an officer at Camp Ripley while Marion raised and nurtured their children Charlie Pantzke, Patti (Gary) Morse, Tom (Tami) Pantzke, Brian (Jenny) Pantzke and Susanne (Steve) Lemme. Wally and Marion are also both looking forward to their 90th birthdays this year and plan on celebrating these milestones with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at a later date.

