65th Anniversary

 

Lloyd Eugene LaBorde and Janice Mae Wilson were married at First Baptist Church in Minneapolis May 19, 1956. They lived in New Hope for 25 years when they moved to Alaska, where they lived for 20 years. They built a house on the family farm in Pierz in 2001. They plan on celebrating their 60th anniversary in Upstate New York at their grandson Dawson LaBordes wedding, May 21st.

