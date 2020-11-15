50th Anniversary

Happy Anniversary! Richard “Butch” and Pat (Virnig) Schilling are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on November 16, 1970 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Little Falls. They will celebrate with their children Mark (in spirit), Paul (Angie), MaryPat (Curt), Greg (Veronica), Dan (Sarah) and 14 grandchildren at a later date. Congratulations Mom and Dad! Thank you for your example of love and emphasis on our family! We Love You!

Load comments