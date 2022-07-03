50th Anniversary Jul 3, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shag and Mary Mammenga 50th anniversary open house, July 9th, 2-5pm at the Randall VFW. Friends and relatives are invited to share the day with us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lampert, Gwost, Coach Kaddatz represent Morrison County in HS All-Star Series; Lampert takes home MVP Highway 10 closed between Little Falls and Motley; residents asked to avoid Randall area Morrison County Record's Player of the Year-Leners leads Cardinals in historic season Morrison County declares State of Emergency after severe storms, flooding Heavy rains cause flooding in Randall E-Editions Morrison County Record 13 hrs ago 0 Online Poll The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Do you agree with this decision? You voted: Agree? I’ve been praying for this decision. Not really — I don’t believe the government has a right to intervene in a person’s choice regarding their own body. Individual states can make their own laws regarding the issue; voters can vote for legislators that will reflect their views Vote View Results Back
