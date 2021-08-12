We are happy to announce our 100th reunion and gathering of the family of Robert and Agnes Russell who settled the Royalton- Langola (long gone) area. The reunion was started by numerous cousins who's families still live in the area from over 100 years ago. These members are mentioned in the early lives of the region. For example the "Widow's of Little Falls" and members who founded the "Little Falls Manufacturing Company", a venture which had been established in 1854 and built the first bridge across the Mississippi. The reunion will take place at Blackberry Ridge Golf course in Sartell August 15th from 11-2 pm. Contact Scott Graham at 952-473-5675 for more information.
