Amanda Plevell feels she has been divinely led through her experiences — both the good and bad — and is on a mission to use them to help others.
Just six years ago, in 2015, she was in the midst of a years-long battle with Crohns Disease, ulcerative colitis, thyroid imbalance and both depression and anxiety. Medical interventions did not go well. In fact, steroid induced myopathy and neuropathy left her in a wheelchair with the outlook that she would likely never walk again. She was in a dark place, to the point she had her will written and spelled out what she wanted to happen with her children in the event of her death.
She decided she wasn’t going to settle for a limited life.
“Because my body was turned through the mill of autoimmune, I needed to understand for myself,” Plevell said. “I learned so much that could be happening with my body, and it just made me want to learn more and what science said about it.”
She studied so much that she became a board certified natural health practitioner. In the process, she saw major improvements in her own health.
“I ran a marathon six months after I was in a wheelchair,” Plevell said. “... My life has had a lot of twists and turns.”
That brings her to the present day, where she is planning to open ANMC Holistic Health, LLC, at 114 Kidder St. in Little Falls. From there, she hopes to help people — with a focus on those with autoimmune disease — by creating optimal health and vitality through education and training the body to use its own natural abilities as a mode to achieve wellness.
ANMC will begin taking appointments in July, after a “soft opening” on June 14. It will offer new technologies such as Styku, Biostrap and continuous health monitoring apps, a lymphatic Presso flow, far infrared sauna, fit bay, cranio sacral therapy and massage. Weekly “Wednesday Wisdom” classes, along with quarterly two-day and week-long immersive education events will also be available.
Plevell stressed that the therapies offered at ANMC Holistic Health are not meant to compete with acute medical care. Instead, she wants what she’s offering to work in conjunction with what medical doctors are offering.
“We don’t treat, heal, cure, prescribe or diagnose, and we don’t operate on the disease threat risk model,” she said. “That’s just not our lane. I say that we like to create an environment conducive to healing, and so it’s a lot of education and training for the body to get out of that defense response state so common to rejection illnesses. It’s a great fit, because it empowers people to have a say over how they feel and what happens in their body, and they don’t have to make the choice to choose between medicine or alternative modalities. What we do supports all of the puzzle pieces.”
Much of what she offers also revolves around nutrition education, something she believes is greatly underutilized. According to Plevell, 90% of current diseases are considered lifestyle preventable diseases. She said knowing how genes are turned on and off with different lifestyle factors, such as nutrition and exercise, can play a major role in a person’s overall well-being.
She is a believer, because she has seen it work. Aside from her own story, she has also witnessed the benefits for her niece, Tenley. Diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, intellectual disability and seizures, no one had ever discussed nutrition or medication management with Tenley’s family.
“I just taught them some principles surrounding diet that they could bring up with her providers so that her food could be used as a support vehicle, working alongside their efforts with her medications,” Plevell said. “It’s a great partnership that helped her finally sleep at night with reduced seizure activity.”
Plevell said she couldn’t offer all she does at ANMC without the help of her team, all of whom she said are passionate, dedicated and truly care about their clients. Two of them, she said, were even former clients of hers who expressed interest in helping people in the same way she was.
It was another piece of divine intervention Plevell said she couldn’t ignore. Her team includes: Jason Plevell, Melanie Halter, Jessica Scherping, Samantha Petersen and Crystal Benson.
“At some point, they too felt a calling over their lives, and that same call pulled us together,” Plevell said. “They’re just wonderful people, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Plevell believes what she is bringing to Little Falls will be the norm in the not-so-distant future in terms of how functional wellness and nutrition work together with other modalities in the health care field. She believes all are necessary within the whole health landscape, and someday soon people wanting to enter the field won’t have to choose between health or wellness. Instead, they’ll decide if they want to help people by teaching them how to stay well, or if they want to treat people who are injured or ill.
“People are wanting to feel well in their lives,” she said. “They want to feel happy and passionate and fulfilled. They want to understand how to be healthy and stay there. They’re wanting healthy food options in our restaurants and better systems where they can utilize their finances for all options of modalities that could support their well-being, and they want to learn about those options. And they want their healthcare team to have options for them and be educated in these options and have real conversations about what is right for them.”
Plevell has always had a desire to help and educate people. Prior to becoming a natural health practitioner, she had a degree in teaching and counseling.
Her current calling allows her to help people through education, something she was inspired to do as she navigated her own journey through everything life threw her way.
“I love each and every one of these people that I work with,” Plevell said. “People need to feel empowered; they need hope. People need to be accepted and loved, and to know that is a significant part of their well-being and important to the healing process.”
To learn more about or to schedule an appointment at ANMC Holistic Health, visit anmcholistichealth.com. The office can be reached by phone at (320) 630-5799, or by email at healthhelp@live.com.
“We really want to grow and earn our place as a pillar of support for our community and the health outcome of the whole,” Plevell said.
