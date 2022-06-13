Animal Haven certified vet technician honored for her dedication to animals

Customer appreciation day at Animal Haven, Friday, June 24
Certified Veterinary Technician Jane Boedigheimer loves animals and has worked at Animal Haven in Little Falls for 40 years. While the name has changed over the decades along with four different owners, the clinic has continued to provide great and knowledgable care for a variety of animals, she said.
Reminiscing, Boedigheimer said she started working at the veterinary clinic for Dr. John Aldridge, July 19, 1982. At that time, it was called the Little Falls Vet Clinic and with five large animal veterinarians, all of whom were male, onboard, they provided care for about 80% large animals and 20% small animals.
“We did a lot of farm calls and we had pig surgeries on Thursdays. We also did boarding and grooming, so we did a little bit of everything,” she said.
After about nine years, the clinic was sold in 1991 to a couple, Dr. Dave Blanha and Dr. Bea Winkler, who were both veterinarians. While she focused on providing care for small animals, he cared for the large animals, Boedigheimer said.
The couple sold the clinic in 2000 as they had decided to pursue different career paths — she to work in a small animal clinic and he to do some state veterinary work, Boedigheimer said.
The clinic was purchased by the Minnesota Veterinary Associates, which owned five or six other clinics in Central Minnesota. Dr. Blanha also worked there for a short time, Boedigheimer said.
“Through them, there was a lot of testing done and work with the veterinarians, so we got to experience a lot,” she said.
After 19 years of serving the community of Little Falls and surrounding areas, the Minnesota Veterinary Associates sold the clinic to Dr. Amanda and Randy Craft in November 2019. The business, which features the veterinary clinic, a pet hotel and grooming, was named Animal Haven.
Looking back to when they first bought the business, Randy said many clients inquired whether Boedigheimer would remain at the clinic and were glad to hear she was.
“It has been a rotating place with different doctors and other people, but Jane has been the mainstay. That’s the really incredible portion about it,” Randy said.
Working with Boedigheimer has been a pleasure, Dr. Amanda said.
“She is a very humble, hard-working and compassionate person. She has had such a huge impact on the lives of so many pets and she is so well known and liked by so many of our clients, since she has worked in this area for so many years. Interestingly, she was probably working at the vet clinic that used to be at the same location as Animal Haven when we brought our Lab to the vet in 1986,” she said.
While the people who worked at the clinic changed, Boedigheimer has seen many other changes take place over the years in the type of animals being treated, procedures and the development of technology.
“In the beginning, there were a lot of farms, but I noticed even in the 1990s, that many farms got bigger and had more cattle. There weren’t as many small farms though as it once was,” she said.
At Animal Haven, the focus is on small animals and Dr. Amanda and the other staff have seen a variety of animals, such as dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters and more. Boedigheimer said it has been really enjoyable for her to see the veterinary field grow including the willingness of animal owners to do more for their pets, when possible.
“Years ago, people didn’t do a lot of X-rays, bloodwork and certain surgeries, so it has really evolved, as well as what can be done with their medications and their anesthetics. Now, people bring in their pets in for so much, for a lot of routine things. It’s wonderful,” she said.
Boedigheimer said that working with younger people who have been trained in newer techniques and knowledge has taught her a lot. One thing is for sure, she said, in comparison to how it was done when she first started, they don’t know how lucky they are.
Until 1980, veterinary technicians didn’t need to get certified by the state of Minnesota. That requirement didn’t begin until shortly before Boedigheimer graduated from the Medical Institute of Minnesota in 1980. She was one of the first veterinary technicians to get certified by the state in Minnesota, she said.
Boedigheimer worked at a clinic in Minneapolis for a while before she decided to return to Morrison County She simply missed the small town feeling, she said.
Reminiscing, Boedigheimer said her love for animals began in her early childhood years. While she and her family lived in Lincoln, her aunt and uncle had a farm in little Falls, where she and her twin sister, Jody, often visited during the summers.
“I always knew I wanted to work with animals. I was always interested in medicine. Back then, it wasn’t as common as it is today to go to school to become a veterinary technician,” she said.
Throughout the years, many people have commended her for her skills and have encouraged her to become a veterinarian. However, she said, returning to school for several years wasn’t something she really wanted to do. She was and still is happy in her position, she said.
Boedigheimer said that while she doesn’t have an exact date yet, she plans to retire sometime in the near future. She has a lot of fond memories of working at the clinic, especially with Dr. Amanda and Randy, she said.
“They are so good,” she said.
To honor Jane’s 40th anniversary with the clinic and to show their gratitude to all their clients, Animal Haven will host a customer appreciation event, Friday, June 24, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 16571 Haven Road in Little Falls. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the staff as well as enjoy Dilly bars in various flavors, food, prizes and giveaways. Visitors are asked to park in designated areas, Randy said.
