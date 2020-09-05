‘Angels Drive with Us’ fundraiser held in memory of children who died in house fire

More than a year has gone by since Landon Parker, 2, and his little sister, Spencer, 1, died as a result of a house fire in Big Lake, April 12, 2019. There are no words that can truly describe the tragedy and loss, said Grandma Kim Moffitt of Cushing.
The journey back to life has not been easy for anyone in the family. The grief remains very raw and everyone grieves in their own way. What has helped them tremendously is the loving and caring support the community has shown. Not only in Big Lake, but also in Cushing and Randall, said Moffitt who works at the Randall Liquor Store and at City Hall.
“People just rallied around us and we couldn’t have made it through without them,” she said.
Because of the immeasurable support the Big Lake Police and Fire Departments have shown Landon and Spencer’s siblings, Evan, 9, and Averie, 10 and their mom, Jessica, the family is organizing a fundraiser as a way of paying it forward. The proceeds will be given to the Big Lake Fire and Police Departments in the form of certificates and gift cards to give them to others who are in crisis.
The “Angels Drive with Us Golf Tournament” will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Pine Ridge Golf Club in Motley. While the tournament has reached its intended goal of 18 teams, donations of various items to the silent auction and raffle are welcomed.
Those who want to contribute a financial donation can make out a check to “Kim Moffitt Benefit Fund” with “Angels Drive with Us” written in the memo and mail it to the Randall Liquor Store, P.O. Box 229, Randall, MN 56475.
Donated items for the silent auction and raffle can be dropped off at the Randall Liquor Store, located at 501 Pacific Avenue in Randall by Thursday, Sept. 10, no later than 5 p.m.
Moffitt said some of the ways the Big Lake Fire and Police Departments supported the family was by giving the surviving children Christmas presents, answering any questions the family may have had and with other needs.
“They have been absolutely amazing to the family. The support from family, friends and the community has been overwhelming,” she said.
Moffitt said the fire occurred in the early morning hours while Jessica was at work. Looking to different evidence found on the scene, the investigators believed the fire had been set intentionally by Landon and Spencer’s dad, Anthony Parker. However, why remains unknown.
“We just don’t know,” she said.
Moffitt said no one had foreseen Parker being able to do anything like it. It wasn’t the man they knew and loved.
“We loved him. He was a great dad, a great stepdad. He was good,” she said.
Parker, along with the other two children were rescued from the burning home and were hospitalized. He died the following day from injuries he sustained in the fire.
“We had the three funerals together and they are buried together,” Moffitt said.
Although tragedies and indescribable losses often tear families apart, it has brought theirs closer. They are the only ones who truly know what they are going through as they are living it, too, Moffitt said.
One woman’s support and friendship she values immensely is the one she has with her husband Todd’s ex-wife Kathy Tully. Jessica is their daughter.
“I consider her one of my best friends. She’s been the rock through all of this,” she said.
Moffitt is also amazed at the strength Jessica has shown while going through her own grief.
“She is the strongest woman I have met. She is taking care of the kids, working and plowing through it all. She’s truly amazing and is an inspiration,” Moffitt said.
Since the death of the children, the family has been taking it day by day, putting one foot in front of the other. Landon and Spencer touched many hearts during their short time on Earth. Left with the memories, some are treasured even more.
“Spencer was just a little spitfire and Landon, the last day we spent together was the first time he called me Grandma,” Moffitt said.
