The single bead of sweat that experienced life near the crosshairs of my shoulder blades gained further momentum when others joined in near my spine, then my waist and finally as a river down my hamstrings.
The recent 100-degree heat was sauna-like, even when watching youth baseball under the shade of a canopy. Still, it was a minor inconvenience. It was baseball.
We all endured a long drought of no youth sports when the pandemic hit, so making the most of these games makes sense, especially when the alternative is the Twins and, well, you know.
I’ve participated in and watched my share of youth sports through the years. Back in the day, it was less organized, especially for those younger than seventh grade. But that didn’t prevent us from our pickup games at the local baseball field. The big difference is there were no fans, or more specifically, no parents straddling the fence lines. There were no umpires calling balls and strikes. There were no uniforms. Sometimes not everyone even had a glove. We’d share those, even if they didn’t fit quite right. And certainly, there was no fee.
That all changed with the onset of organized youth sports, which may have happened organically in different ways in different places. Soon we had tryouts and traveling teams that were designated with different skill levels: A, AA, AAA. Travel. Fees. Daily practices. Night games. Weekend tournaments. Opportunity.
All of it became a formula many parents believe is necessary for their child to have a chance at making a varsity ball team. If they don’t get noticed on one of these teams at a young age, many parents believe their kids will be left looking from the outside in. It is a curious process for parents, teams and kids.
There is no guarantee that a successful youth player will be equally successful as a high school teen because kids develop differently. Some don’t reach full physical aptitude until college. Others just lose interest.
More importantly, the psychology of this intense focus makes one wonder who is truly benefiting and if other experiences are being missed by kids and their families. By the time the summer season wraps up, around mid-July, kids will have played in the neighborhood of 40+ games. This is an investment mentally, emotionally, physically, financially, as well as a sizable donation of family time.
Certainly, the loss of sports was a hard shut-off for many kids during the pandemic. A University of Maryland study shows that 60% of parents surveyed believe the loss of sports during the pandemic “affected their kid’s emotional wellbeing.” Compared to 2019, the proportion of mental health-related pediatric emergency room visits for children aged 5-11 and 12-17 years increased approximately 24% and 31%, respectively, according to the CDC. Having sports reengage was a huge relief for many kids.
But we also learned there is more to life than what we knew pre-2020. Most of what we hopefully learned is that balance can go a long way toward true fulfillment.
Most parents are exceedingly supportive. A few seem tightly wound and passionate about these games, even if their child doesn’t seem to share the same passion. Perhaps more than other sports, baseball is a barrage of constant chatter from the parental fence line. Often it is encouraging commentary, which is necessary for young athletes still finding their way, but sometimes it devolves into disappointing critiques that are usually best left to coaches. No parent wants to see their child struggle or fail to achieve a level of success, especially when so much has been invested in fees, time and extra lessons, but emotional outbursts are rarely effective. This is usually where expectations and anxiety collide.
Baseball, like other youth sports, offers an avenue of opportunity for many kids. It fills time that might otherwise be void of personal relationships with other kids. And it has been consistently demonstrated that sports help foster team-building, loyalty and commitment. We all need something that brings joy in our lives, and for many kids that is baseball.
But youth sports don’t need to be elevated beyond what they are, which is an opportunity for kids to learn the game, compete and have fun. They also need to know we support them in many endeavors beyond baseball, especially as they seek to discover what truly interests them. If we do all the driving, they never get to explore what may matter to them.
My sweat-soaked khakis were a testament to the heat. But it was nothing compared to the two hours of unforgiving temperatures that swallowed players on the field. As they trotted into the shade-covered dugout between innings, they were often joking with each other and excited for their next at-bats. Kids are resilient that way. Everything in front of them seems like an opportunity, which it is.
But they still benefit from an adult compass. For some, that will be continuing the journey of youth sports and hopefully other experiences. For others, new growth may include branching out to uncover new interests.
For the rest of us, our most valuable contribution may be our loving support and guidance to help them discover who they are and what they are capable of learning, enjoying and sharing with others.
It’s a big ball field out there, and sometimes it has nothing to do with baseball.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
