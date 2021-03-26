Victoria Renee Anderson, 49, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree sale of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force in May 2020, alleging they could purchase methamphetamine from a residence on Third Street Northeast in Little Falls.
The CI advised that they could purchase the meth from a person known as “Josh,” and that they had previously gone to the residence to arrange a sale, but they were out of drugs at the time.
After the CI was provided with buy money, they were observed going to and entering the residence on Third Street Northeast. A short time later, the CI left and met back up with the investigator at a predetermined location. There, the CI allegedly handed over a clear plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance inside.
The informant allegedly told the investigator that “Josh” was not home, but they instead made the purchase from Anderson. The CI allegedly stated Anderson provided some meth she had allegedly purchased from “Josh” earlier in the day.
The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Anderson faces a maximum penalty 20 years imprisonment and/or up to $250,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.