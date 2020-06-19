Some of us get increasingly paternalistic as we age. I suppose this message to you stems from that frame of mind. Like you, I love riding motorcycles. I’ve been riding motorcycles since the mid-1970s and have owned bikes ranging from import Enduros to Ducatis, Moto Guzzis and Harleys. So many motorcycles — so little time (and money). In my eyes if it has two or three wheels and an engine it is good. With nearly five decades of motorcycling experience I feel qualified (if not obligated) to address the following matter with you. Please accept this message in the spirit in which it was written and forgive me for the bluntness of the message. Relax, I’m not going to give you the helmet lecture as I’m sure we’ve all heard it many times.
The HG.org website reported in their article, “Little Known Facts about Motorcycle Accidents,” that almost half of fatal motorcycle accidents show alcohol involvement. The article also noted that the severity of injuries increases with speed and alcohol involvement.
This is why it concerns me when I see fellow bikers stopping at bars to have a couple drinks or more, or a lot more and decide, “I think I’ll be OK if I can just get back on my bike,” then ride off into the night. Numerous times this sequence of decisions resulted in one less member of us. It tends to reduce the deer population too. Seriously, doesn’t it make sense to reduce the odds of experiencing a tragedy by riding stone cold sober? Just riding a motorcycle period, is a little risky. Consider this sequence; go riding, get home safely, tuck your bike in for the night and then party like a rock star if that’s what you choose to do.
I find it concerning when I see riders of high performance crotch rockets shunning all protective gear in favor of sandals, shorts, tank tops, designer sunglasses, baseball caps turned backwards with their sweetheart on the back wearing the same outfit or less. It’s been said that you can’t fix stupid but if I could I might just start with you. You certainly have the right to ride as you please and I’ll respect that. However, you’d be wiser to leave sweety pie at home. That way she’ll be there to help you scrub the debris from your road rash, or change your diapers because you suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident that you otherwise could have limped away from had you been wearing a helmet. (Oops, I used the H word).
In the event that you decided to ride solo and die in a crash you’ll be pleased that she’ll be crying at your funeral, arm-in-arm with your best friend while cursing, “those damn motorcycles.” For the record, motorcycles don’t kill or maim people, poor decisions do.
‘Nuff said. Ride well my friend and enjoy the riding season.
— Eric Goodrich is a Royalton resident and wants to work toward Zero Deaths Morrison County.
