To the Editor:
As one of 74 Million Americans who voted for you I want to express my appreciation to you for the accomplishments of the last four years.
I appreciate the way you protected the lives of unborn children and the way you protected our borders.
I appreciate the great economy and jobs you created with the super unemployment numbers for blacks and Hispanics.
I appreciate the fact that under your leadership a record number of 160 million Americans were employed.
I appreciate the fact that you brought our troops home and did not engage in any new wars.
I appreciate the way you stood up to China, North Korea and Iran.
I appreciate the new trade deal you forged with Mexico and Canada and for bringing manufacturing jobs back to America.
I appreciate the tax reform that put more money in the pockets of hard working Americans and for giving millions of Americans hope and faith in our country.
I appreciate how you got up every day to work for us facing all the abuse the Democrats and mainstream media threw at you.
I appreciate you for making America Great Again.
May God Bless you and your beautiful, classy wife.
