To the Editor:

As one of 74 Million Americans who voted for you I want to express my appreciation to you for the accomplishments of the last four years.

I appreciate the way you protected the lives of unborn children and the way you protected our borders.

I appreciate the great economy and jobs you created with the super unemployment numbers for blacks and Hispanics.

I appreciate the fact that under your leadership a record number of 160 million Americans were employed.

I appreciate the fact that you brought our troops home and did not engage in any new wars.

I appreciate the way you stood up to China, North Korea and Iran.

I appreciate the new trade deal you forged with Mexico and Canada and for bringing manufacturing jobs back to America.

I appreciate the tax reform that put more money in the pockets of hard working Americans and for giving millions of Americans hope and faith in our country.

I appreciate how you got up every day to work for us facing all the abuse the Democrats and mainstream media threw at you.

I appreciate you for making America Great Again.

May God Bless you and your beautiful, classy wife. 

Load comments