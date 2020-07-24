To the Editor:
How willing are Americans to vote for and re-elect a U.S. president and state governors who, in the midst of their 2020 campaigns, are simultaneously exercising immense, unprecedented, limitless dictatorial powers amassed due to COVID-19?
Will Americans even notice this startling contradiction?
Can Americans ever envision the president and approximately 50 governors voluntarily relinquishing these extraordinary powers, COVID-19 or no COVID-19?
Americans have seemingly not noticed their constitutional rights have vanished.
Dictatorship spreads easily.
Mayors across America are routinely illegitimately issuing dictatorial orders, attaching criminal penalties, including requiring masks.
Corporations are assuming greater authoritarian control over their customers, employees and clients, which they could expand and make permanent.
Before COVID-19, corporate and elite power had already infiltrated every aspect of American life and institutions.
There’s a frenzied push to distort and sensationalize COVID-19’s impact and get all America “masked up,” despite long-standing scientific evident cloth masks are ineffective.
COVID-19 is being used to radically break down and restructure America — to make permanent the present “do-everything-from-home”/”and-stay-obedient” society.
Americans’ total capitulation to the dictatorial orders of “everybody and his brothers” to wear masks would powerfully signal the sinister agenda to replace democracy with dictatorship is succeeding.
— Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
