Even a global pandemic can’t break the will of the American Legion.
Like most, the nation’s largest veterans service organization — which counts about 1.7 million members nationwide — felt the impacts of COVID-19 in 2020. National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford told a crowd of more than 100 Legion members and their supporters from throughout central Minnesota at Royalton Post 137, Wednesday that, despite those challenges, the Legion continued to live out its mission.
“Even after COVID, we’ve been able to maintain who we are,” Oxford said.
“We face a lot of difficulties, a lot of sacrifices, the social distancing, the rules and regulations, all of those things, but the American Legion is still here, still doing what we do, still veterans strengthening America,” he said. “We just have got to spread the message, ‘We’re still here. We never left.’”
Oxford is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as an aviation electronic technician for the A-6 Intruder and was deployed to Vietnam. After he was discharged as a sergeant in 1970, he joined the North Carolina National Guard and eventually transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve, from which he retired as a colonel after more than 34 years of military service.
He was elected National Commander of the American Legion during the 101st National Convention in August 2019. Oxford, a native of Lenoir, North Carolina, has been a member of the American Legion since 1986.
His goal when he was elected national commander was to visit all 55 American Legion departments — which consists of the 50 United States and five off-shore localities such as Puerto Rico and the Philippines. He was on the fast track to reaching that goal early on, visiting 31 departments and 15 foreign countries on behalf of the Legion between August 2019 and March 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought his tour to a standstill. It has just recently resumed, with Minnesota being his 11th department visited since getting back on the road. Royalton was one of 11 stops he made while in Minnesota.
Steve Smude, commander of Post 137, said it was the first time of which he was aware that a national commander has visited Royalton.
Though the pandemic slowed his tour, it has not dampened Oxford’s enthusiasm for the American Legion and the work it does both for veterans and in its communities. Those, too, were not impacted by COVID-19.
During 2020, Oxford said Legions throughout the country provided drive-through meals, food delivery, blood drives and virtual job fairs in their communities, just to name a few.
“It’s because we, as veterans, are committed to other veterans,” Oxford said. “It’s not always the way we used to do it, but it’s the way we can do it now. We have learned a lot and discovered a lot of things about the way we can contribute and still continue to contribute.”
During his address in Royalton, Oxford touched on a few of the top issues he is focusing on during his tenure as national commander.
One of those issues was membership. At its peak, shortly after World War II, the American Legion boasted 3.3 million members nationwide, according to Oxford. It is currently about half that. In order to reverse that trend, he said, it would take everyone working together and advocating for the organization.
“I can’t fix it, but we can,” he told the crowd.
He said there are two parts to what he believes can lead to a brighter future for the American Legion. One of those is welcoming and bringing post-9/11 veterans into the fold, and the other is continuing to strengthen the organization’s children and youth programs.
In terms of bringing in younger veterans, he said members have to provide an invitation and the willingness to be welcoming to them. He said they can do that by leading by example.
“We’ve got to make sure they realize the value of American Legion membership, the contribution that we make to the country and the value of that membership,” Oxford said. “We can do that. Basically, just let them see who we are and what we do.”
He said canceling many of the children and youth programs in 2020 — such as American Legion Baseball, Boys and Girls State and Junior Shooting Sports — was an “extremely difficult” decision, but it was made for the right reason.
Oxford said there are about 1,250 American Legion Baseball teams alone around the country. North Carolina also started an American Legion Girls Fast-pitch Softball program in 2019, which Oxford expects won’t take long to go nationwide. Past participants in Boys and Girls State include former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Vice President Mike Pence, along with leaders in politics, business, entertainment and athletics.
Being able to make that connection with young people is something Oxford said is important for the future of the American Legion. It not only helps the children and youth, but it also works as a recruiting tool within the community.
“Our children and youth programs are also valuable to make people realize, hey, we’re not just a bunch of old guys sitting around a canteen,” Oxford said. “We contribute. I say we as American Legion members, contribute so much to this country when we make Congress realize what we need, what we want, what we expect in their treatment of veterans.”
He also said a key issue facing veterans today is suicide. Statistics show 20-22 veterans die by suicide every day. Oxford is an advocate of the American Legion’s Buddy Check Program, which is simply a way for veterans to reach out to other veterans to check on their well-being.
He said Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has introduced a bill to create a Buddy Check Week through the VA. Of the 20-22 daily suicides, Oxford said an average of only six are members of the VA. He also suggests veterans register for the VA, as it may help them somewhere along the line.
“If you’re not part of the VA, please get yourself signed up,” he implored the crowd.
Oxford is also an advocate for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), which is tasked with identifying remains of unknown American service members. One of the ways it is able to do that is through DNA comparison technology. A cheek swab is all that’s required for someone who has an unknown ancestor to be included in the DNA registry.
“This is unknowns from World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, across the world,” Oxford said. “This process, they’ve got so much technology and their commitment to their job is really amazing. We were just so impressed.”
The American Legion has partnered with the DPAA to help in its mission. Oxford encourages organization members to join the registry.
Most importantly, however, he encourages any veteran who is not involved with a service organization to do so. He said it will provide them with a place for camaraderie and support, but a chance to advocate for themselves.
He said there are “over several thousands” of veterans service organizations. Of course, he is partial to the American Legion, but he said joining a group is what is most important.
“Get yourself involved somehow,” Oxford said. “Join something and then let your voice be heard in Washington, D.C. The American Legion is the biggest, loudest, most vocal; so it would behoove you to become part of us so you can help us help you. Look for a veterans service organization to become part of.”
