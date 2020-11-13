The city of Motley added new language to its city code regarding public nuisances on Monday.
A request had been made by the city of Motley for a text amendment that would add language to the nuisance ordinance specific to limiting the use of storage containers and other related shipping containers for storage use. A public hearing was held on the request Monday evening, but no members of the public gave comment.
The original proposed amendment read as follows:
“Storage Containers. The use of semitrailers, shipping containers, and other similar structures or containers for storage on a lot for more than 180 days in any one-year period is prohibited. This prohibition shall not apply to construction storage trailers used on site during a construction project provided all required permits are obtained for the project, the project remains in compliance, and the trailer is removed from the lot upon completion of the project.”
Motley City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski told the Council, “There was some concern from Public Works that there are already some commercial properties that are using storage containers currently,” according to the minutes of the meeting. The Council held some discussion as to whether of not commercial properties would be exempt from the ordinance, as well as if allowing usage for 180 days was too long of a time period.
The Council decided to refer back to Planning and Zoning for clarification on the proposed language.
During the Planning and Zoning portion of the regular meeting, discussion about the storage containers resumed. It was decided that any commercial properties who have them would be grandfathered in and allowed to keep them.
“The Council agreed that it was not acceptable for commercial or residential to have them permanently,” read the minutes of the meeting. “They would only be allowed to be used temporarily for moving or remodeling purposes, at a time limit of 30 days.”
The Council asked Planning and Zoning Administrator Jake Huebsch to change the wording in the amendment from “180 days” to “30 days.” The measure was voted on during a special meeting held Friday evening.
Motley City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Motley City Council:
• Accepted an American flag presented to the city from the American Legion. The flag has black and white stripes representing soldiers who have died in war, a blue line representing the police department, a red line representing the fire department and a green line representing EMTs, paramedics and conservation officers;
• Voted to increase the Fire Department’s pension fund to $3,000;
• Approved “No Parking” signs to be placed at the Pet Shop located behind the Holiday Station;
• Approved CARES Act funding to County Terrace, Smitty Music and Vending and FCA Sales;
• Approved an additional $672, one-year contact payment to Charepoint for a higher-speed electric car charging station;
• Approved adding $1,500 previous $6,000 cost of getting new tables and microphones for the meeting room
• Approved a contract to purchase three new Motorola handheld radios for the police department at $13,417.50; and
• Approved a grant to the Food Shelf in Motley
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Motley City Hall.
