Royalton High School has announced that Amanda Waletski was selected as Student of the Month for May. She is the daughter of Dave and Judy, and has a sister, Allyson.
Waletski said her family has been her biggest support system and has helped her grow and learn.
“My family has taught me to work hard and appreciate the small things. I love spending days on the boat with my mom, dad, sister and cousins during the summer. My family is always there to encourage me whether it is a sporting event, school work, or even the little things that come up day to day,” she said.
At Royalton High School, Waletski participated in volleyball, basketball, Student Council, Minnesota Honors Society and keeps stats for the softball team.
Looking at all of her activities, Waletski feels volleyball and basketball have been the most impactful.
“Basketball and volleyball have allowed me to meet new people that have become close friends. Sports have also taught me skills such as time management, commitment and teamwork,” she said.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time teaching and coaching Amanda these past four years. She is such a joyful person and helpful person, no matter the situation Amanda was going to lighten the mood or do whatever she could to help. I would also say she’s one of the toughest people I know,” said Brad Baumann, head girls basketball coach and social studies teacher.
“During her freshman year, she missed the second half of the basketball season because of a leg injury, but she still stayed involved and worked her way back to playing again the following year. Then during one of our summer tournaments, she broke her jaw, but that didn’t deter her, she came back and played just as hard. Then this past season in basketball, while Amanda isn’t the biggest person, she wasn’t afraid of taking on girls that were much bigger and she would always go 100%,” Baumann said. “It was great to have her on our team and as one of our captains. I’m really excited to see what’s in store for her in the years to come.”
Waletski’s favorite high school memory came during this past basketball season,
“My favorite memory from high school is when our basketball team upset Holdingford in the playoffs this year. My team worked really hard and I was proud to be a part of it,” she said.
Outside of school, Waletski works at Jordie’s Trail Side Café in Bowlus. She enjoys water skiing, snowmobiling, walking and playing with her dogs, Maggie and Lucy, and also volunteers at her church.
Her advice for high school freshmen is short but sweet: “Become involved in your school and attend events and sporting games because high school goes faster than you think.”
Next year, Waletski plans to attend North Dakota State University. While she is not a 100% sure what she wants to major in, but possibilities include drafting or construction management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.