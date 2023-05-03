Always remembered, never forgotten

Raffle and Mississippi River Run to Stop Soldier Suicide
A son, a brother, a friend, a cousin, a grandchild. David Charles Hardy wore many hats during his 22 years on Earth. A beautiful soul with a good heart, who would do anything to help another human being, said cousin Melissa Stangl of Little Falls.
“It was who he was,” she said.
David C. Hardy, a senior airman in the United States Air Force Reserves, 934th Security Squadron, died by suicide, April 9, 2022. In his memory to bring awareness to stop soldier suicide, a raffle drawing for a custom fishing rod and reel combo will be held May 9. The rod has been made by David C.’s uncle, David Nasby.
“What it is a 7-foot medium-wide action fishing rod that I built. The
reason we built it is we were trying to think of a way to honor my nephew,” he said.
Nasby said 100% of the proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Stop Soldier Suicide, a non-profit organization whose mission is to reduce the rate of suicides by active or non-active service members. The organization also provides a variety of programs and services to at-risk individuals by meeting them right where they’re at through mental health support, alternative therapies, resource and referrals and education and training.
The raffle tickets can be purchased for $15 per ticket by cash, check, Cash App ($MANRAM423) or Venmo (@GOMEZ-LORA). For more information about the raffle, contact Nasby at (612) 801-0180.
In addition as a tribute to David C., his dad, David Hardy of Nashwauk, had his truck wrapped with the photo of his son, the words and the name of the organization, “Stop Soldier Suicide,” with the phone number and website. Some of David C.’s quotes are also included in the wrap, such as, “Live for what you have,” his father said.
“That’s why it was just a shock when we had heard he shot himself,” Hardy said.
Veteran Frank Lashinski served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968 with the 101st Airborne Division, 1st Brigade. He said he knows firsthand what a war can do to one’s mind. To raise awareness of soldier suicide and in a tribute to David C., Lashinski will paddle a canoe from the headwaters of the Mississippi River of Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a voyage of canoeing 2,350 miles on the Mississippi River through 10 states. The trip will begin on June 3.
While Lashinski paddles, Hardy will drive the truck along the river and follow Lashinski. Their Stop Soldier Suicide Mississippi River Run 2023 is estimated to take about three months to complete, Hardy said.
Like Hardy’s truck, the canoe was wrapped, as well. Earlier this year, the canoe and the truck were presented at the American Legion Post 602 in Hillman, where they had some people sign the canoe.
To donate directly to the Senior Airman David C. Hardy Memorial at the Stop Soldier Suicide organization, visit bit.ly/david hardy.
To donate to the Mississippi River Paddle for Stop Soldier Suicide, visit bit.ly/Lashin ski.
Those who want to participate in the Mississippi River Paddle, even for a short distance along the Mississippi River, or to provide the two men any additional support, are asked to email Hardy at raven934th@hotmail.com or Lashinski at dflash inski@msn.com.
David C.’s journey in life began when he was born on Mother’s Day, May 9, 1999, in Grand Rapids to David and Kelli Hardy.
“He was my early Father’s Day present,” Hardy said.
Since both father and son were named David, Hardy said it isn’t unusual for people to assume David C. was “junior.” However, the two do not have the same middle name. David C. was named Charles after his paternal grandfather, whose name was Charles David, Hardy said.
Besides David C., Hardy and Kelli had two older daughters, Sara and Katy. However, mixed with the joy of having a new baby, was the fear of what the future may hold. Hardy said shortly after David C. was born, Kelli discovered a lump, which later led to a diagnosis of breast cancer.
After going through numerous treatments, including radiation, Hardy said his wife was able to beat it. Even five years later, she was given a clean bill of health, he said. However, one year later, the breast cancer returned as inflammatory — a rare occurrence as only 2% of all breast cancer cases are of the inflammatory cell, Hardy said. Kelli died Oct. 11, 2007. She was 39.
Kelli’s death devastated their whole family. Looking back, Hardy said he always tried to stay strong for the children and never really showed his emotions. It was simply how he had been taught how to handle tough situations.
“When I was growing up, you didn’t talk about that stuff. You just dealt with the problem or the issue at hand and pressed on,” he said.
Hardy said his son struggled a lot with losing his mom. But when his dad met Laurie, who became his stepmom a year later, Hardy said David C. was in seventh heaven. In fact, David C. had a huge part in the two even getting acquainted.
Hardy recalls bringing David C. to Walmart to buy a new pair of football shoes and to get some grocery shopping done. Not wanting to cook at home, Hardy said he and David C. sat down in Subway to eat supper when they spotted Laurie walking by.
“I saw come in and she didn’t grab her a cart or nothing. Then she came walking back out like 10 minutes later and I told my boy, ‘She’s pretty cute. What do you think of her?’” he said.
Hardy said Laurie also happened to look in the window as he and David C. stared at her as she walked by.
“She got all flustered, I guess,” he said.
When Hardy went to grab a cart, David C. pushed him to go talk to her. From there, it was pretty straight forward for both of them.
“We ended up talking to her and I just said, ‘Hi, I’m Dave. I’m single. I got three kids. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke and I like to sing karaoke.’ And she said she was Laurie, she was single, she had two kids, she didn’t drink or smoke and she had her own karaoke machine,” he said.
That led to the two of them simply connecting and talking to each other in Walmart for about an hour and a half, while David C. was kind of floating around, looking at things and more.
The motherly connection Laurie was able to offer him meant a lot to him, Hardy said.
During his school years, David C. played a variety of sports, such as T-ball, baseball, football and basketball.
“Football was his passion,” Hardy said.
However, his senior year the football program at Cherry High School in Cherry disbanded due to not having enough players, which really put a damper on his plans to play football, Hardy said.
Reminiscing, Hardy said they now know David C. struggled with some depression during his high school years..
“I guess he was like his dad in that aspect, that he didn’t let it show,” he said.
David C. found relief and purpose in weight lifting. After he graduated from Cherry High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserves in the same unit Hardy had been in while he served in the United States Air Force Reserves, 934th Security Forces Squadron in Minneapolis (Hardy served in the United States Air Force from 1983 to 1987, and then joined the Reserves in 1988).
David C. completed basic training at the San Antonio Air Force Base in Lackland, Texas. Once that was done, he went over the compound to where Security Forces training was done.
Hardy said it was during David C.’s time in the military, they learned he was struggling with depression. As many children and young men and women regularly use their cellphone to stay connected with family, friends and other support systems, not having access to it worsened his depression.
“I call it their umbilical cord,” Hardy said.
While they were unable to use their cellphones, Hardy said they were allowed to write letters. It was in one of the letters home, he wrote he was struggling with depression and just didn’t know how to talk to them about it, Hardy said.
“It was tough to read that, because there wasn’t really anything you could do, but I reached out to the local chaplains and stuff down there at the base and they got into contact with him,” he said.
Although David C. struggled with depression, Hardy said the military gave him somewhat of a purpose in life. The military also offered a structure that he needed. When he returned home after his military training was over, Hardy said his son became lost without the structure and purpose in his life. He simply didn’t know what to do with his life and tried a lot of different endeavors. Returning to weight lifting, he became a personal trainer at YMCA. He also worked at a shake shop and he and a friend opened their own gym.
“That became more of a headache than anything, because they bought an old building that they were going to renovate, but they ran into a lot of road blocks, so that was another dream that got away,” Hardy said.
Eventually, David C. moved out of Hardy and Laurie’s home. Although he had purchased his own house in Hibbing, Hardy said he visited him and Laurie every day for supper, something they enjoyed. It also gave their son a good support system on a daily basis, Hardy said.
While David C. was thrilled to be a homeowner, Hardy said he also discovered that owning one’s own home wasn’t what it was cracked up to be. With it comes a lot of responsibilities and maintenance. During this time frame, David C. also met a woman at the base where he was in the Reserve Unit, and after six months, he moved to St. Cloud where they kind of lived together, Hardy said.
“That’s kind of where the whole thing started,” Hardy said.
The evening of Thursday, April 7, 2022, Hardy and Laurie Facetimed with David C. Other than him being tired, nothing seemed out of the ordinary, Hardy said.
The following day, Friday, April 8, 2022, Hardy said David C. wrote a suicide note.
On Saturday, April 9, 2022, David C. began the day watching his fiancee’s 4-year-old daughter while she was at work. Looking at the video he took of the little girl while they were at a play park, Hardy said he knew his son was alive at 9:30 a.m. — the time the video was taken.
Later at about 3 or 4 p.m., he exited the apartment and grabbed a box that had been delivered. Because of that, Hardy said he knows David C. was still breathing then. Shortly after, he received a call from the fiancée’s father, who told him, “Your son just shot himself in the head. You need to get yourself to your son’s house. He just shot himself,’” Hardy said.
The gun David C. used was a .22 handgun that was registered to his fiancée. Why she called her parents to ask them to pick up her daughter before she called 911 after David C. shot himself, Hardy said he’ll never understand.
Hardy and Laurie drove from Nashwauk to the hospital in Moose Lake, where David C. had been brought. It’s a trip that normally takes a little more than three hours, he said.
“We made it in record time, so it was kind of breaking the speed limits, because we didn’t know if he was dead or alive at that point,” he said.
When they arrived, Hardy said they were met by a police officer. He still recalls the words the officer said as if it just happened yesterday.
“He said, ‘Sorry for your loss. Your son is deceased. It appears to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,’” he said.
Still in shock and disbelief, Hardy said he knew that in order to truly begin processing the fact that their son was dead, he needed to see his body. He was ready to fight anyone who got in his way. Eventually, an investigator allowed him to see the body, with instructions not to touch him, as an autopsy still needed to be performed, Hardy said.
“I thought, ‘You guys have been yanking him around up here for the last three fricking hours, what the hell is the difference if I give him a final hug?’ But anyway, I couldn’t touch the body, but then it’s one of those things where you realize ‘That that’s my son laying there,’ but in the next breath, it’s not my son,” he said.
Hardy opted to donate David C.’s organs and body parts. He’s currently waiting to receive the list of who received his son’s parts.
“I would love to meet the people that my son was able to save,” he said.
Looking back, Hardy said he believes it was a combination of things that eventually led David C. to end his life. For instance, he said, his son was taking antidepressants, but was also taking a weight lifting supplement that users are asked to discuss with their doctor before taking if they are using any prescription medication. In addition, he had also injured his back in August 2022, after winning a weight lifting contest, which resulted in an emergency back surgery. He was prescribed a nerve blocker, and Hardy said he later found out that one of the side effects when taken with antidepressants is that it could increase suicidal ideation. In the end, Hardy said, he believes the compound of everything that had happened in his life, including the current situation he was in, eventually led him to genuinely believe there was no way out of it, and with it, the sense of worthlessness.
As painful as it is to share about his son’s suicide, Hardy said he hopes it will raise awareness about soldier suicide. According to Stop Soldier Suicide, there were 6,146 veteran suicides in 2020. More than 125,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2021, and it is the second leading cause of death in veterans under the age of 45.
Veterans and service members who are in crisis can call Stop Soldier Suicide at (844) 907-1338, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the three-digit dialing code 988.
