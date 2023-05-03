Raffle and Mississippi River Run to Stop Soldier Suicide

    A son, a brother, a friend, a cousin, a grandchild. David Charles Hardy wore many hats during his 22 years on Earth. A beautiful soul with a good heart, who would do anything to help another human being, said cousin Melissa Stangl of Little Falls.

Always remembered, never forgotten

David C. Hardy, senior airman in the United States Air Force Reserves, 934th Security Squadron, is remembered for his good heart, willingness to help people and seeing them succeed, self-discpline, competiveness and loving nature.
As a tribute to David C., his dad, David Hardy of Nashwauk, had his truck wrapped with the photo of his son, the words and the name of the organization, “Stop Soldier Suicide,” with the phone number and website. Some of David C.’s quotes are also included in the wrap, such as, “Live for what you have,” his father said.
