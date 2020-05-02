For Minnesota students the school year will continue exclusively through distance learning, leaving youths and parents with another month of navigating the virtual education realm. Struggles in school can be amplified with added mental health stressors from living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
School social workers and educators alike have made themselves available to help children and families struggling in or out of their home classroom, whether it relates anxiety, fear or behaviors as a stress response to the ever changing world. But, if mental health struggles go beyond what school services can offer, they can suggest families seek services outside of the school.
Stephanie Silgjord, co-director of Children and Families Program Northern Pines Mental Health Center, said the school district has teamed up with their service so students can use telehealth on their school issued devices to access mental health services.
Silgjord said after the stay at home order was put in place, many clients decided to defer services. But when the order was extended and kids were settled into distance learning, many of those clients came back.
“The longer we stay at home, the anxiety of those in the home increases,” she said.
The center is still taking referrals and Silgjord said she sees more and more roll in each week. With humans being social creatures by nature, feelings of social isolation can take a toll.
“They’ve been adjusting to lack of socialization or different socialization. Schedules have been thrown off, consistency has changed, and also coping with the idea of distance learning that’s completely different,” Silgjord said.
All of the seemingly abrupt and intensive lifestyle changes can be overwhelming for both a parent and a child, Silgjord said. Many of her clients just want to go back to school and are experiencing stress and anxiety with all of the unknowns that lie ahead.
“We told a lot of our clients to take a break from the news and social media,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of kids being overwhelmed by the things they’re hearing and constant worry and it goes down to their mental health.”
Silgjord said family activities can relieve stress and be a great way to create space for a child to open up to a parent.
Yoga, walking, baking, games, crafts, puzzles, art, stretching or simple mindful breathing are all good activities for a family to do at home, she said.
Overwhelmed children can be dealing with increased anxiety, feelings of isolation, depression, and poor sleeping or eating habits.
“It’s kinda like their whole worlds been turned upside down,” said Silgjord.
Silgjord’s suggestions to help align well with those from school social workers. The importance of a schedule, a sense of routine and normalcy is essential for a child’s mental health, she said.
If parents are working from home, Silgjord suggested aligning their schedules with their children, working and taking breaks at the same time. She stressed the importance of making that time with children meaningful.
“I’d say I worry a bit about parents who try to multi-task, maybe on social media while being in the presence of their child when their child just wants their attention and they’re clearly distracted,” Silgjord said.
Families might also want to limit social media, plan digital social calls to friends or family, console their children and validate their feelingsand simply offer support in a time of uncertainty.
Many children experiencing anxiety worry about making someone else feel worried, Silgjord said, so they may not express the trouble they’re having. If there are changes in a child’s hygiene practices, behaviors or temper, they may be showing signs of distress and a need for help.
Staying connected with social supports in the school and medical community can help a family experiencing mental health impacts, Silgjord said. Sometimes a child will benefit from a third party therapist or counselor if a parent is having trouble helping their child through a troubling time.
“In uncertain times bringing in more support is better than bringing in support when we’re back to a new normal and a lot of time has passed and a lot more work will have to be done,” she said.
