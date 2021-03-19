Hailey Marie Allord, 23, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court on March 11 to five years of probation in connection with a felony conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 5 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020, members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at 919 Lilac Lane in Little Falls. Allord was one of the people named in the warrant, but she was not present when it was executed.
While the warrant was being served, an investigator learned Allord had left the area to pick up narcotics in the Twin Cities metro area with the intention of bringing them back to Little Falls.
After an investigator had been informed Allord was back in the area, he went back to the residence on Lilac Lane and saw a vehicle in which Allord had been seen earlier sitting window-to-window with an unidentified pickup truck, blocking the roadway. Based on his training and experience, the investigator suspected a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction was in progress.
Allord was noted as making “furtive movements” toward the center console. The investigator stopped the vehicle and advised Allord he was investigating her for narcotics. She told law enforcement that the car was not hers, asked the investigator to not search the vehicle and if she could call the owner of the vehicle. The investigator advised her that she could call the owner, but he was going to have it towed to a secure location and obtain a search warrant for the vehicle.
A K-9 officer was brought to the scene a short time later. It alerted on the vehicle, at which time Allord attempted to walk away, but she was detained by law enforcement.
The search of the vehicle revealed substances immediately recognized as suspected heroin and suspected methamphetamine. The meth tested field-tested positive and weighed 3.15 grams with packaging. A small, plastic vile suspected of being heroin was not tested due to officer safety concerns. It weighed 3.41 grams with packaging. Another container holding what was suspected to be heroin weighed 8.49 grams with packaging.
Allord was given credit for 41 days served in local confinement. A felony charge of second degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
