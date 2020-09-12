Hailey Marie Allord, 22, Little Falls faces felony charges for second and fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a Sept. 3 incident, when members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant on Lilac Lane in Little Falls.
Allord, named in the warrant, was allegedly not home at the time, but the officers allegedly heard she had gone to purchase narcotics.
Investigators then reportedly received a tip that Allord was back at the residence and she was allegedly located in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked window-to-window with another vehicle and blocking a lane of traffic.
An investigator stopped the vehicle and informed Allord that she was being investigated for narcotics.
Allord allegedly said the car was not hers and that the officer could not search the vehicle, but she offered to call the vehicle’s owner.
The officer agreed but told Allord the car would be towed and he would obtain a search warrant.
He also reportedly told Allord that she was free to leave at any time.
` A K-9 unit arrived a the scene and allegedly alterted at the car. Allord allegedly began to walk away but was detained.
Allord was arrested and allegedly had $394 on her person.
In the vehicle, officers reportedly found two substances field-testing positive as 3.15 grams of methamphetamine and 3.41 grams of heroin.
Another substance was found and was suspected to be heroin weighing 8.49 grams, according to the criminal complaint.
If convicted, Allord could face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $500,000 fine.
