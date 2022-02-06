All about the kids for Little Falls FFA adviser

FFA has always held a dear place in Little Falls FFA Adviser Kim Czech’s heart. Her passion for FFA began when she was a middle school student. As her older sister, Judy, a high school student, was involved in FFA, Czech simply tagged along for fun.
“Whenever they had meetings, I would come with to the meetings. I went with them when they went roller skating or to different chapter activities. After the meetings, we’d go to Charlie’s Pizza. It was a lot of fun,” she said.
Neither Czech or Judy grew up on a farm, but in the city of Little Falls. Reminiscing, Czech said she thinks her sister joined FFA because she liked a boy who was involved in FFA.
Although Czech was only a middle school student, she was readily accepted by all of the FFA members. She also learned a lot along side the other students. When she started high school, joining FFA was a given, she said. By then, she had also gotten to know the FFA adviser and others who were involved, so it was a natural transition for her.
In FFA, Czech competed in a variety of events, such as floriculture, dairy foods and livestock. Comparing how FFA was like in the early 1980s to now, Czech said there were a lot more students involved and took more ownership of the things they did.
Czech graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 1984. Later, she married farmer, Daniel Czech, in 1990. While the family raised pheasants and hogs in the past, Czech said they only farm crops now. While Daniel has been the main farmer of the family throughout the years, Czech has gotten her hands dirty, as well — mainly by picking rocks in the fields. It is a task every farmer knows well, she said.
Later, when the couple’s children, Natalie, Mark and Megan, were in high school, they all attended FFA. Czech remained involved in FFA, as well, and helped with whatever was needed.
In 2007, the Little Falls FFA program was at risk of closing as FFA Adviser Marge Brutscher was moving out of state. Knowing Czech’s passion and skills, Brutscher asked her to become the new FFA adviser to carry on the program. It was also something her daughter, Natalie, encouraged her to do.
There are many things Czech enjoys when it comes to being the adviser. More than anything it has been getting to know so many students from all walks of life. Besides the time spent together in their meetings and contests, going on different road trips together has given them a chance to become closer as a group.
From the time Czech became involved in FFA as a parent, many of the students referred to her as, “Ma Czech” or just, “Ma.” It is something that continues today, including by students who have already graduated. It means a lot to her and she considers it an honor.
“Like we would pass in the hallway and they would say, ‘Hi ma, how’s it going?’ It’s really nice,” she said.
Besides working as a FFA adviser, Czech continues to work as a paraprofessional at the high school. It is something she has done for many years and enjoys tremendously.
When she isn’t working, Czech enjoys spending time with Daniel and their children. She also has three grandchildren — Casey, who is in heaven, Zachary, 2, and one on the way.
“They don’t know what it is yet,” she said.
Czech also likes to read a variety of books.
