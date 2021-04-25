It has been more than 40 years since passenger rail service was available in Little Falls.
If All Aboard Minnesota has its way, that dry spell could soon come to an end.
All Aboard Minnesota is a nonprofit citizen group that advocates and educates for more rail passenger service throughout the state. In a presentation to the Little Falls City Council Monday, the group’s president, Brian Nelson, laid out the organization’s vision and how Little Falls fits into the plan.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is calling for additional expansions as well as new service on existing routes as part of its state rail plan. Amtrak’s Empire Builder route runs through the state as it makes its way from Chicago to Seattle and Portland, Oregon. It currently makes Minnesota stops daily in Winona, Red Wing, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Staples and Detroit Lakes. A second train between the Twin Cities and Chicago is already being discussed.
“We believe that once that train gets established, that it will make a logical extension to run that train from St. Paul up through St. Cloud, Little Falls, Staples, Wadena and into Fargo/Moorhead on a daytime schedule, which would complement the existing Empire Builder’s overnight schedule,” Nelson said. “It would create twice-a-day service, but it would be a daytime schedule.”
Nelson said All Aboard Minnesota’s advocacy and education centers around the positives it believes expanded rail could provide in Minnesota. Areas that would benefit, he said, would include the economies of the cities served, added mobility options and a reduction in highway congestion.
A model completed by All Aboard Minnesota estimates 60% of riders on the new services would come out of cars.
“That means a reduction in car miles on Highway 10 and I-94 by millions of miles per year, which saves in highway maintenance and other costs,” Nelson said.
The model also estimates that cities which offer passenger rail service see a $3 return on investment for every dollar spent on bringing the service to town. That money comes from tourist spending, Amtrak contracts and spinoff businesses.
A study done by All Aboard Minnesota in conjunction with the national Rail Passengers Network indicated that expanded passenger rail in Minnesota would cost the state $2 million - $3 million per year. From that, it would see a return on investment of about $25 million.
“The state of Minnesota has really invested in roads and bridges, and that’s really important, and some people say that we’re falling behind in investment on roads and bridges but, by investing in passenger rail, it gives people that additional mobility option who, again, can’t drive or fly,” Nelson said.
The ultimate plan would be to provide expanded rail service throughout the upper Midwest and the United States as a whole. Additional lines being proposed by All Aboard Minnesota include one that would travel south from the Twin Cities, through Albert Lea, Des Moines, Iowa, and, eventually, Kansas City. This would allow passengers to make a connection to Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Due to the law which created Amtrak, Nelson said the proposed line, as well as any additional lines, could run on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) freight railway that already runs through Little Falls. Furthermore, he stated MnDOT will help any city on an existing line that wants service with all of the logistics on creating a passenger stop.
MnDOT and the city would also work together on details such as where the station would be located.
Ultimately, what Nelson asked of the city was that it pass a resolution endorsing adding a second train between the Twin Cities and Chicago, then extending it through Little Falls as it heads toward Fargo/Moorhead.
“The state of Wisconsin really used this to gain the Legislature’s attention to fund passenger rail service in that state,” Nelson said. “It’s been used in many other states, as well. It’s something that legislators sit up and take note when they hear from cities that say, ‘We want this. We think this is a benefit.’ They really sit up and take note, and it alters their decision-making process.”
