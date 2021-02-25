Little Falls Community High School announced that Aidan Kaddatz has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for February. He is the son of Chad and Katie Kaddatz.
Kaddatz’s academic prowess at LFCHS is highlighted by his constant presence on the A Honor Roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior.
His co-curricular activities include participating in Wind Symphony and Jazz Band for four years. Additionally, Kaddatz was chosen to be a LINK Leader during his junior and senior years because of his ability to connect with others and his strong leadership skills. Playing baseball during his freshman and sophomore years are also activities on Kaddatz’s high school resume.
“Aidan brings joy to our advisory and his classrooms. He brings joy through his amazing musical talents. He brings joy through his goofiness, sense of humor and positive attitude. Perhaps, though, what has brought me the most joy about Aidan is watching him reflect on, discover, pursue and excel at his passions from his freshman to his senior year. He leaves LFCHS ready to share his wonderful self with new communities,” said Ann Graeve, Kaddatz’s adviser.
“Aidan Kaddatz is a terrific young man who has excelled as a student. Aidan is a team player who possesses all of the qualities you would look for in a model student: kind, caring, open-minded and teachable. His easy-going personality allows for him to be approachable to help his peers, so that they, too, can reap the rewards of success,” said Todd Peterson, LFCHS band director.
“Aidan is also a passionate musician, participating in Wind Symphony, Jazz I, CLC Wind Ensemble, St. Francis Percussion Ensemble and any other music group he can find,” Peterson said. “His desire to learn and grow as a musician is inspiring and motivates both me — as his teacher — and his peers. This passion paid off as he is going to Concordia College (with a top-notch music program) in Moorhead on a very deserving music scholarship. I am extremely proud of Aidan and his accomplishments. You couldn’t find a more deserving Student of the Month than Aidan Kaddatz.”
Volunteer activities of Kaddatz include performing in the Central Lakes College Community Band and serving on the Little Falls Welcoming Committee.
In his spare time, Kaddatz enjoys playing clarinet and guitar, listening to podcasts and collecting records. His favorite memory from LFCHS is performing in the indoor marching band concerts.
Future plans of Kaddatz are to attend Concordia College to pursue a degree in music.
