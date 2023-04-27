Dacotah Lee Ahlstrom, 26, Mora, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine for third-degree burglary.
The charge stems from a March 13, 2021, incident in which a property owner contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that somebody broke into his shed and stole items sometime during the previous evening.
A deputy responded to the scene and met with the property owner. The deputy observed a shed door that was pried open, causing damage to the frame and causing the deadbolt to break. Inside the door were footprints that the property owner did not recognize and were presumably caused by the perpetrator.
There was also a cigarette butt found laying on the ground by one of the shoe prints. The deputy picked it up for evidence.
The property owner stated that multiple tools and equipment were stolen from the shed with a value of more than $3,000.
The cigarette butt was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for DNA analysis. In March 2022, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office received the lab results back from the BCA crime lab. They were able to obtain a DNA sample from the cigarette butt, and it matched the known DNA of Ahlstrom.
If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 17 months at the Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.
