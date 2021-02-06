The possibility of a new apartment complex in Little Falls was discussed during Monday’s meeting of the Little Falls City Council.
Bob Roepke and David Pokorney of Community Asset Development Group (CADG) were on hand to discuss their desire to work with the city to bring a 49-unit apartment complex to Little Falls. The building would be on an extension of 14th Avenue Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes. The land is currently owned by the city, and part of the agreement would be for CADG to be able to acquire the 3.5 acres needed for $1.
No action was requested on the agreement, but CADG will ask the city to enter into a letter of agreement at its Feb. 15 meeting, which would allow the group to begin the initial phases of the project.
Pokorney, a retired city administrator of 40 years, said CADG recently broke ground on a similar project in St. Peter and has a site agreement in Worthington. He said the plan would include 49 one- and two-bedroom units, 30 enclosed parking stalls and, pending a market study of Little Falls, estimated rent would be about $1,100 per month for a two-bedroom unit.
“Based on the letter of intent, we think that — I’d say we’re 75% there once we get the land tied up,” Pokorney said. “There’s still some work we’d have to go through on the financing and the project design, but it’s one that we’re, frankly, excited about.”
Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher and Mayor Greg Zylka said the project would help alleviate a housing shortage within the city. According to Zylka, at a recent meeting of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, representatives from about 178 communities were nearly unanimous in that their city was facing an issue with housing availability.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg said when she recently had an apartment available, she had more than eight people show interest even though she did not advertise.
“I noticed in the paper, a lot of the realtors are putting up advertisements for having ready and available buyers for homes in the community,” Radermacher said. “We just don’t have those for sale.”
Council Member James Storlie asked what the appetite is in Little Falls for rental properties in the $1,100 - $1,200 per month price range. Radermacher said that is why a housing study is an important part of the process. He said one had not been conducted in the city since 2011, so the numbers reflected within it were not necessarily relevant to the current market.
“When we came up there a couple of times and looked at different properties and understood what the rental rates were at, frankly, it was a bit of a surprise in terms of, they were maybe a little bit higher than we initially thought,” Roepke said. “So, we left there believing that the market could bear the numbers that we are talking about.”
As part of the agreement, CADG would work on financing and all pre-development activities — including the housing study — for the project. Once it was complete, the group would bring in a professional apartment management group to manage the facility.
The city, in exchange, would agree to sell the proposed property to CADG for $1, extend 14th Street Southeast for the project and create a housing tax increment financing (TIF) district and execute a TIF agreement in which it would rebate 90% of the annual tax increment generated by the project over a 25-year period.
The 25-year TIF district along with selling the land for $1 was a concern for some members of the Council. Pokorney said it was necessary to make up the difference between projected construction costs and appraised value of the property based on $1,100 rent rates.
“The challenge we have is that the cost to build a 49-unit apartment building in St. Peter or in Little Falls or in Worthington, they all cost the same,” he said. “They cost the same to build it in Minnetonka. The problem is, in Little Falls we can get $1,100 a month rent, probably $1,200 in St. Peter, and it would be $1,700 - $1,800 a month in Minnetonka. So, the numbers work when you build in these urban areas, they’re a real challenge in out-state. Our experience has been that out-state cities have as big of an issue — maybe bigger issue of housing — than suburban communities do.”
He added that the TIF agreement would include a guarantee on property taxes, meaning it would guarantee the annual income tax on the property so that if property taxes went down in the future, CADG’s investors would be required to make up the difference.
“With a housing TIF district, is it always 25 years?” Lundberg asked. “All the TIF districts that I’ve been involved with are a 10-year TIF district. This is asking for a 25-year TIF district, which seems like a long time to give them back 90% of their taxes, 25 years.”
Radermacher said different projects have different eligibilities in terms of how long a TIF district can operate, and that residential projects are eligible for up to 25 years.
City Finance Officer Lori Kasella also clarified that the TIF district is only put in place to cover the actual, incurred costs which meet certain criteria. If CADG’s investors spend $500,000 of eligible funds on the project, they will only receive the 90% reimbursement until that amount is paid off, not necessarily the entire 25 years.
“It’s just like Jon and Dave said, what it costs to build and the payback on it through the rent isn’t a rent that we can offer around here and fill the buildings,” Zylka said. “So, we’re fortunate that we have this property and that we can do TIF, because otherwise I think we continue like the other communities with a large need for housing.”
Pokorney said a housing study in St. Peter prior to CADG’s agreement with the city found that, of 890 rental units in the city, only seven were vacant. He said similar results can be found throughout the state.
He said the projected cost of construction would be about $8.5 million while the appraised value will be about $6.5 million based on $1,100 per month rent on a two-bedroom unit.
“That gap between what it costs you to construct and what they’ll appraise it is the challenge,” he said.
Council Member Leif Hanson asked if another property manager received a TIF district for a unit it recently built in town. Kasella said it did not, but had for some projects it had previously done in Little Falls.
He used that as an example for why he was currently not in favor of the agreement.
“They managed to put in a housing project, purchase land from the market, not (have it) given to them, and somehow they figured out how to construct something that’s going to cash flow out,” Hanson said. “I’m going to tell you right now, I looked at this in great detail when it first came out to us. I understand there’s a housing shortage, but I have a hard time stomaching just handing over 3.5 acres for $1 and then doing a TIF district for 25 years. Essentially, what we’re going to be doing here is going to our neighbors and asking them to fork over cash to give to a developer to make up what sounded like a pretty big shortfall on construction cost and appraised value.
“Before it comes up for a vote, start working on how you’re going to sell me on this project, because as of right now, I’m not going to be for it,” Hanson said.
The Little Falls City Council will be asked to vote on whether or not it wants to enter into an agreement with CADG at its next meeting.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Discussed whether or not it will allow downtown businesses to do sidewalk promotions without the normal permit to do so again in 2021, as it had done in 2020 due to COVID-19. A decision was not made;
• Approved the purchase of a Ricoh IM C3000 color copier, printer, scanner and fax for the Little Falls Police Department at $7,911;
• Approved the purchase of a workstation for the Police Department at $3,566.68;
• Approved the purchase of a mobile data terminal and a Cradlepoint device for the Police Department at costs of $2,763.92 and $2,487.82, respectively;
• Approved a low bid of $5,480 from Independent Testing Technologies of Waite Park for soil boring, geotechnical services for the Public Works Department;
• Set a public hearing for 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 1, for public improvement projects on Oak Street, Crestview Drive and Third Street Southeast;
• Accepted the interview committee’s recommendation to hire Marcus Fruechte for an equipment operator position in the Public Works Department;
• Authorized a job posting for a park maintenance worker;
• Agreed to transfer excess funds of $100,000 and $50,000 from the general fund to the equipment fund and golf operating fund, respectively; and
• Approved the submittal of an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover or help with the costs of self-contained breathing apparatuses for the Little Falls Fire Department.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, and can be accessed live via the city’s YouTube page.
