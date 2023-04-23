Age-related memory loss or dementia?

Amy House, left, has worked with Teepa Snow, a well-known dementia care specialist, whose mission is to shed a positive light on dementia, including creating videos for the Dementia Friendly Airports Working Group.
What’s normal versus not normal aging? That’s what Amy House, certified dementia practitioner and certified positive approach to care trainer with Think Dementia, will talk about, Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church Hall, Buckman. There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be provided.
House is also a support group facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association and the executive director of Reflections (dementia care) for SilverCrest Properties.
“The message I want to make sure everybody hears and understands is that there are many things that happen as we get older, that are part of normal aging,” she said. “But then, there are a lot of things that happen that are not normal and people don’t realize it and then, they end up not treating something that could be treated.”
One example of what is not considered to be a part of normal aging in regard to memory loss is the person completely forgetting he or she booked a hair stylist appointment.
“You know, maybe the salon calls and says, ‘Are you coming today? I thought you were coming in at four.’ And you don’t remember that appointment was made. That’s not normal. That’s more than just being overwhelmed and busy and you just forgot to write it down,” she said.
In other words, House said, it’s completely having no recollection of even making the appointment when the person is reminded of it, that is not considered to be a part of normal aging.
An example of normal aging, House said, is walking into the kitchen and the individual not remembering why he or she walked into the kitchen in the first place.
“That’s usually because our brain can only hold five to eight things in our short-term working memory. If we’re loaded with information and things to do, places to go and other things we don’t want to forget, we’re going to have those moments where we walk into a room and we don’t remember why we were there,” she said.
During the presentation, House will address several key points, such as understanding what changes are normal in the brain as people age; learning the signs and symptoms of dementia, discover ailments that mimic dementia, and what to do next if there is a concern.
She will also answer any questions after the presentation visitors may have.
One thing that often prevents people from potentially getting help for any memory loss symptoms they may have is the fear of starting the conversation about the potential of it being dementia. However, House encourages people who have symptoms to talk with their doctor. Sometimes the changes in people’s ability to remember things can be caused by a reaction to a medicine, heart and lung problems, urinary and chest infections and more.
“Many studies have shown that people fear Alzheimer’s and dementia more than they fear cancer. So a lot of times people notice that they’re having trouble, but they just ignore it. They don’t want to tell anybody. They try to hide it and cover it up and they don’t want to tell their doctor,” she said.
One concern House has is that there is actually only a small percentage of doctors who test for dementia and memory problems at their patients’ regular physical exam.
“That is kind of a movement to get more of the general practitioners and primary doctors looking for signs that something is abnormal, something that maybe could be changed or fixed before the person gets to dementia,” she said.
House said finding out early the cause of the symptom can change the trajectory of an individual’s next 10 to 20 years.
“In the end, if you go to a neurologist and they find out it is a disease that’s causing dementia, now you can plan, you can make decisions about what you want to make happen in our life. You can start medications that can keep you independent longer,” she said.
Sometimes a positive change can also include the individual’s children or another trusted person monitoring the individual’s checkbook monthly to make sure all is well. By having another party double checking, it can save them from some very nasty nightmares down the road, such as losing the home, because the individual forgot to pay the mortgage.
Register to attend the presentation by April 26 by calling (320) 630-2585 or visit www.think-dementia.com and click on events.
