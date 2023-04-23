    What’s normal versus not normal aging? That’s what Amy House, certified dementia practitioner and certified positive approach to care trainer with Think Dementia, will talk about, Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church Hall, Buckman. There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be provided.

    House is also a support    group facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association and the executive director of Reflections (dementia care) for SilverCrest Properties.

Age-related memory loss or dementia?

Amy House, left, has worked with Teepa Snow, a well-known dementia care specialist, whose mission is to shed a positive light on dementia, including creating videos for the Dementia Friendly Airports Working Group.

Tags

Load comments