When he was just 4 years old, Craig Seelen remembers having photos taken of his adventures playing with fire trucks and using a vacuum cleaner tube as a water hose. He was a firefighter.
Now, at 42, he said he has his dream job as the fire chief of the Little Falls Fire Department.
“I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just in your blood; you just always knew that’s what you wanted to do,” he said.
While attending college in 2000, Seelen was hired at the Little Falls Fire Department as an on-call firefighter. The next year he started work at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office part-time before being hired by the Little Falls Police Department in December of 2001.
“I just always had an interest in the Fire Department, I think that was truly my real calling, but there were no full-time jobs in that area around here. I really wanted to stay in Little Falls because that’s where I grew up and that’s why I went into law enforcement,” Seelen said.
Both Seelen’s mother and his stepfather were police officers, a part of Seelen’s inspiration to enter public service.
Seelen was able to work full time as an officer while serving the Fire Department as an on-call firefighter. By 2010 he was promoted to police sergeant, giving him the leadership experience he plans to use as the new fire chief.
Although he loved his work at the Police Department, Seelen said he had to take his dream job when he had the chance, and is glad he still serves in the community with his former fellow officers.
His training also included fire investigation, a one-year stint as the assistant fire chief and being a captain at the Fire Department for eight years. Although his position is full-time, Seelen said he still works with the Police Department from time to time, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, he said, there haven’t been any large fire incidents since the outbreak began.
“That’s a good thing because people have enough to deal with right now,” he said. “We still have to respond to emergencies, of course, so we’ve taken measures to reduce the exposure to each other as much as possible.”
The department has 39 firefighters, he said, but a portion of them haven’t been able to finish training due to social distancing requirements. The department as a whole also usually trains twice per month, which has been put on hold and replaced with online education.
Seelen said he looks forward to working with his fellow firefighters, bringing the department to the next level and keeping up with all the latest advancements to keep his department running smoothly.
When he’s not working, Seelen said he and his girlfriend enjoy spending time outdoors, road tripping and taking their Yorkie on long walks.
