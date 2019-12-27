Once the holidays pass and needles begin to gather in piles around the base of a likely brittle tree, it might be time to strip the decorations and dispose of the once luminous source of holiday joy.
Beyond self composting or using creative DIY methods to repurpose a Christmas tree, options are limited to sending the tree to a local compost pile.
This year, some cities in the county have their own programs. Residents need to remove all decorations from trees prior to disposal.
Pierz Sanitation will be doing a curbside pickup for residents in the city of Pierz and trees must be out by Jan. 7 and 8, 2020.
Randall residents can drop trees off at the brush pile on East Minnesota Avenue.
Royalton residents can call the city to sign up for pickup by Jan. 9, 2020 and the Lions Club will be doing curbside retrieval, Jan 11, 2020.
The cities of Motley, Upsala and Swanville all have brush piles, but resident’s are asked to call ahead to make sure they’re accepting trees.
All other county residents can bring Christmas trees to Morrison County’s compost site located in Little Falls on the south side of the Public Works facility on West River Road. Collection will go until Jan. 31.
Those who have a tree, wreath or other decorative holiday greenery from out-of-state have to take extra precautions in the disposal process. According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), out-of-state holiday greenery can bring in pests, diseases and foreign plants that can spread on plant life throughout the state. The MDA asks that out of state plants not be tossed into a woods or compost pile, but either burned at home or dropped off at a local facility like the ones listed above.
