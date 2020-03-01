Jenny Dalsted was always proud of the years she went without taking a sick day. Then five years ago, the now 37-year-old went to her doctor thinking she had a cold or maybe the flu.
To her dismay, Dalsted was told that she was in heart failure.
“For the last five years, I was pretty healthy. I got sick a few times and was hospitalized a couple of times but nothing big,” Dalsted said.
When she was diagnosed, Dalsted said she was lucky enough to be living in Rochester where she could go to the Mayo Clinic. She had a pacemaker put in to regulate her heart rhythm and a defibrillator put in if it was ever unstable.
Initially, Dalsted was told that her condition was caused by a virus — a condition called viral cardiomyopathy, one of many diagnoses she received over the past five years, as doctors couldn’t determine an official cause or condition.
During that time, Dalsted was able to go about life the same, more or less. A year later she moved to Pierz to work as the media specialist at Pioneer Elementary and to live closer to her family.
However, she did experience some fatigue, occasional lightheadedness and was almost always in atrial fibrillation, a common condition where a person has an irregular heart rhythm.
“Some people can tell when they’re in AFib when their hearts flutter, but I never felt it,” she said.
Twice in June 2019, Dalsted had a reaction to her heart medication which triggered her defibrillator. Both times she was in a medical setting and the second time led to a two-week stay at the Mayo Clinic.
Dalsted said her next notable episode was a few weeks into the 2019-2020 school year.
“I was sitting at my desk at school and I realized I didn’t have the energy to walk across the classroom, and it was like 9:30 in the morning, and I thought, ‘I can’t be here. I have to leave,’” she said.
She called her cardiologist in Rochester and a nurse called back and instructed Dalsted to go to the Mayo Clinic Emergency Room.
“So we drove down and checked in on Sept. 20 (2019) and didn’t leave until Valentine’s Day (2020)” said Dalsted.
Getting back home wasn’t a smooth journey.
After being in the hospital for six days, Dalsted was put on the transplant list for a new heart, at level two.
Weeks after keeping busy roaming about the cardiac unit, playing games, doing puzzles with her family and even decorating a Halloween cookie house, Dalsted was rushed into emergency surgery.
“On Oct. 29, that evening they thought that my heart wasn’t supplying my body with enough blood,” she said. “So they performed the surgery and opened me up and didn’t find anything. But while I was under for that surgery, that’s when they decided to put me on the ECMO machine, the heart-lung machine.”
An extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine circulates blood through the body, adding oxygen and removing carbon dioxide from the blood, acting as a set of heart and lungs.
“Once I was on the ECMO machine, then I was a level one so you’re highest priority when the level goes up, the size of the area goes up. It’s a larger region that they’re pulling donors from,” Dalsted said.
She also had other complications before her transplant requiring her to be placed on a balloon pump and thinking that she may need a lung transplant, which luckily wasn’t necessary.
After the surgery, Dalsted was sedated for most of her time in the hospital.
Then on Nov. 15, 2019, the news everyone was waiting for came. A heart was available that Dalsted’s doctors thought would fit her perfectly. Previously, they actually declined hearts due to unsuitable size or age.
At 3 a.m. the next day, Dalsted went into surgery, but there were complications.
“During the transplant surgery they nicked something called the femoral artery, the main artery in the leg. It pooled a bunch of blood around my kidneys and they had to call in a vascular surgeon,” Dalsted said.
Because of the complications, which created a large bruise on Dalsted’s side and resulted in her going on dialysis, a treatment that’s common for transplant patients, Dalsted remained sedated for longer than normal.
“They would wake her up to make sure neurologically she could move her toes and her hands but then they put her back under again. She was sedated for a long time,” said her mom, Anne Dalsted. “Typically they get someone up walking and standing in a day or two.”
Anne said that her daughter was mostly sedated from her ECMO surgery in October until after Thanksgiving, although she was awake at certain times, but doesn’t remember being awake.
“I thought that when I woke up from the transplant I’d just feel amazing like ‘Oh my gosh I can’t believe how good I feel,’ but it was the total opposite. Because I had been on that ECMO machine and I had been laying down for so long and sedated for so long, that when I did wake up I felt worse than I’ve ever felt in my life,” Dalsted said. “I just felt weak and I anticipated feeling amazing and here I was waking up from the surgery feeling terrible.”
Dalsted said her family’s presence and support really helped her in recovery. Her parents, who live in North Dakota, were able to stay at the Gift of Life House near the Mayo Clinic so they could be with her every day. They stayed there from September to January.
“We hardly were at that house at all. We’d leave the house at 6 in the morning and wouldn’t go back until probably 9 at night. But you do what you have to do, it’s not a hardship, we’re just happy we could do it,” her mom said.
By December, Dalsted was up and slowly but surely, walking around.
“It was hard though, like the first day I walked maybe 20 feet and then the next day I only walked to the door of the room. But then I walked 100 feet and then 200 feet. It was frustrating at that time. I also couldn’t eat solid foods and I was on a feeding tube,” Dalsted said.
In order to have a feeding tube removed, a patient has to pass a swallow test. Dalsted said it took her several times but she was determined to pass before Christmas so she could have a holiday cookie.
Her family was there to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas. And although Dalsted said she doesn’t remember much from Thanksgiving, when Christmas came around, she was conscious and had passed the swallow test days before. Just in time for a cookie.
On Jan. 9, Dalsted left the hospital for the first time in months. She noticed that an entire season had passed her by, but appreciated being outside on her feet.
For the next month Dalsted and her mom stayed together at the Gift of Life House. All transplant recipients have to stay near the Mayo Clinic afterward for continued physical therapy and monitoring.
The Gift of Life House was a place where Dalsted met people who had similar experiences, which she appreciated, along with the extended freedom.
“The first day we were there I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, nobody is going to come in and draw my blood nobody’s going to take my temperature and my vitals, nobody’s going to bug me.’ It was a good feeling,” she said.
Since her transplant, Dalsted has had to take extra precautions to stay healthy, one of which is to wear a face mask in public to decrease her chance of contracting germs.
“The thing about Rochester is when you go out, half the people that are out and about are there for doctor visits, so they’re carrying devices and oxygen and all this stuff. You don’t feel out of the ordinary wearing a face mask,” she said.
Not long before Dalsted came home, she was able to meet with a pathologist who finally determined the cause of her condition, which until then was all speculation.
In June 2019, Dalsted was told her condition may be cardiac sarcoidosis, an autoimmune related disorder or that it was possibly genetic.
“That’s what it turned out to be. It’s something called arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy. Parts of your heart muscle are replaced with fatty cells and it gets stretched out and causes arrhythmias.”
The pathologist was able to let Dalsted look at and hold her old or “native” heart.
“On one hand it’s totally bizarre to hold something that’s been in your body since you were born, but then you think about the heart that I have now was in somebody else’s body since they were born. It’s hard to wrap your mind around it,” Dalsted said.
She and her mother both said how grateful they are for the heart and that the donor’s family is in their prayers.
Because of the condition, the course of treatment would have been the same, which was nice to hear, Dalsted said. The medications and transplant all would have happened regardless of when they determined the cause of her illness.
“It think it creates a sense of closure in finally knowing what it was because no one ever really said; they just said it’s heart failure we don’t know what caused it And also knowing that there’s nothing that we could’ve done differently,” she said.
After 110 days in the hospital, another month in Rochester and a series of highs and lows, Dalsted was finally able to return home, on Valentine’s Day, of all days.
Dalsted has to take several medications, some of which she will be on for life, and will have monthly appointments for the next six months to check for rejection. She also has physical therapy and cardiac rehab on her agenda for the foreseeable future. However, she is optimistic about her continued improvements.
With her family’s support, the love of her dog, Autumn, and her aspirations for quilting, spending time at her family’s cabin and returning to school in the fall, Dalsted is on the road to recovery in her cozy home on a quiet street in Pierz.
