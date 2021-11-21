Adventures in bus driving

Dale Janson finds fun and fulfillment in retirement
When Dale Janson of Pierz retired from his position as a supervisor at Camp Ripley in Little Falls in 2001, many of his fellow Guardsmen joked with him that he’d start driving school bus. At the time, Janson said, that was the furthest from his mind. He told them that, too.
However, not long after he retired, Janson found out that the Pierz School District needed substitute bus drivers. Wanting to give back to his community, Janson took three different tests and earned a permit to drive bus. Then, after riding along for about a month, he took the driving test and passed. Little did he know at the time that his bus driving adventures would lead him to a second career in a sense.
“In the meantime, I was practicing driving and it was really different. I was more nervous taking the bus driver test than when I was 16 and took my initial driving test for a car,” he said.
At first, Janson said, he drove bus as a substitute driver. It lasted about a week before he started driving the school bus regularly after that driver had taken on a different job.
Looking back, Janson said he preferred having his own route versus being a substitute driver. Having his own route made it easier to know what roads to take, where to turn and where students were picked up and dropped off.
“I was driving the route seven bus. I just loved it there. It was a longer route and the kids were just great,” he said.
Knowing and understanding the difference a positive and friendly attitude can have on a person’s day, Janson’s mission each day was to make a difference in the lives of the students that rode his bus. He also memorized each student’s name and greeted him or her each morning and afternoon as well as wished them a good day as they left.
Janson had a system on his bus when it came to where students were seated. He found that by placing them by grade with the lower grades seated in the front of the bus made a difference. There were less bullying incidents — something he didn’t tolerate at all.
In addition, Janson kept his bus clean by sweeping it every day or dusting it off while he was waiting for students to be done with an activity event. He found that by keeping the bus clean, it encouraged the students to be more mindful of what they did. It also seemed like they really appreciated his efforts, as well, he said.
While some bus drivers may have allowed the students to eat or drink on the bus, Janson was not one of them, he said. One of the reasons, besides wanting to keep the bus clean, was that the sweetness from candy wrappers and other sweet things, like pop, would attract bees.
“It was actually kind of funny. What always made me feel good was, a lot of times on Fridays, you’d have other kids from other buses going to a friend’s house and then all of a sudden I’d hear in the back, the kids on my bus would say, ‘You can’t do that on this bus.’ It made me feel that they understood the rules and regulations on my bus and they followed. They were probably more stringent than some of the others, but the kids were good and they followed them,” he said.
Although the phrase, “Shut up,” was somewhat common among the students as culture changed, Janson said those were two words he never tolerated on his bus.
“It sounds harsh. I told them that if someone is too loud to ask them to be quiet and to think about how they present it,” he said.
Janson said he also made sure that students who didn’t seem to get along well together were not seated closely. By observing, he said he noticed that one student seemed to be kind of a loner and sat by himself. It warmed his heart when he noticed another student decided to make a difference and befriended him.
“Those two sat together every morning after that and it was really nice to watch that,” he said.
One gift Janson is very thankful for is his ability to remember names. It was something he had been able to do while he was working at Camp Ripley.
“I had my list of kids the first day they rode the bus on that route and then I knew every kid’s first name,” he said.
Janson said that every morning when they got on the bus he’d tell them good morning, followed by the student’s name. It was the same thing when they got off the bus.
“After a month or so, one little kids said, ‘How come you always say good morning and good night to us?’ I said, ‘Well, don’t you like it?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I do like it,’” Janson said.
Knowing that some children may struggle at home, Janson said just a simple act of kindness can go a long way. At times, he said, he has had children who have been crying when they got on the bus for one reason or another.
“You can’t really indulge in their personal life, but you still try to talk to him and smooth things over,” he said.
Another child needed hearing aids for both of his ears. At first, Janson feared that he would possibly get bullied as he is aware of how kids can be. All of a sudden he heard one of the other students asking the child with the hearing aids what it was. To Janson’s great relief, the child just handed it over, explained what it was and before long, several other students’ interest was piqued and they learned more about hearing aids.
“It was so great to see,” he said.
After five years of driving route seven, Janson decided to semi-retire from driving the bus. Being a route bus driver left little room for doing anything in between morning and afternoon.
“Even though you only drove say and hour and a half to two hours, morning and night, and you had the whole day in between, you couldn’t really get too much done because you had to be available,” he said.
If the students had a special trip and Janson was driving, getting back in time to drive the regular route, could become stressful. Even so, he volunteered to drive many times. He had a lot of fun doing it too, like bringing the students to a pumpkin patch.
“It was one of the most fun things, but also one of the worst, because it was so muddy,” he said.
Now, Janson is well-known as the driver for the varsity football team. A lover of sports, he also drives for the sports teams involved in baseball, basketball, girls volleyball, tennis and wrestling.
Janson said the love for sports began in his childhood years, In high school, he played baseball. While the high school didn’t offer a football program, Janson said he trained on the home farm in Lastrup, just in case one was started.
“We kept talking about starting a team,” he said.
Driving the sports bus has been a great experience, Janson said.
“We’ve been very fortunate of what we’ve had over the last five years. The last five state championships, we won three of them,” he said.
After winning a big game, many people assume the ride back is quite noisy with excitement. But nothing could be further from the truth for the Pioneers sports bus.
“Most of the time, they are just exhausted. I mean, they put everything into the game. It’s a different feeling too when it comes to football. Football is totally different than others sports, I think,” he said.
Janson recalls many of the games he has watched and can re-tell them, nearly play by play.
Looking back to his childhood years, Janson recalls when the family went grocery shopping, they’d also pick up a newspaper. What Janson always went for was the sports section, which showed the batting averages of all the major leagues for America League and nationally. At that time, there were only eight to 10 teams playing, he said.
Living about six miles from town, Janson said he had about all of the batting averages memorized by the time they got home.
Janson’s dedication to the students and driving bus is clear to Supt. George Weber and Activities Director Dave Rocheleau.
“You never have to worry if you will have a driver for the bus for football games as Dale is always there. He knows the route to wherever you are going as he has been to every place and in the rare occasion that he hasn’t been there, he has been known to take a drive in his personal vehicle during the week to check it out just so we can have a smooth transition when we get there on Friday night,” Rocheleau said.
His personality shines through to all, too.
“Dale is both kind and outgoing in all that he does. The students and adults enjoy each trip he took as a bus driver and he always provided a positive experience daily for the children he brought to and from school for many years. Dale is one of those terrific community people who is very engaged in helping friends, neighbors and any organization that serves the Pierz area in any way he can. He is absolutely Pierz proud,” Weber said.
Besides driving the bus, Rocheleau said, Janson has been setting up the chain gains and when asked if he can do it, his answer usually is, “Yep, I have it taken care of already.” He is someone they can count on, Rocheleau said.
“He is a true Pioneer fan and a great support,” Rocheleau said.
