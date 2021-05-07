May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
According to data from Morrison County Social Services Adult Services Supervisor Jeff Bowman, his department had 157 active adult mental health cases as of April 27. Of those, 13 are new cases opened in 2021. There are also 37 cases in assessment and nine others have been closed since Jan. 1. Social services has had a caseload of between 141 - 165 at year’s end since 2016. It opened between 44 - 70 per year new cases between 2016 - 2020.
Adult mental health case management helps adults with serious and persistent mental illnesses gain access to medical, social, educational, vocational and other necessary services connected to a person’s mental health needs. In order to receive services, an individual must have a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, major depression or bipolar. It is a voluntary service open to anyone over 18 years old.
“We try to work with whoever wants to work with us; try to help coordinate, facilitate, get them connected to the supportive services that we have available in our community,” Bowman said. “We work with all individuals based upon their willingness and eligibility, not based upon their insurance.”
Along with residents who voluntarily seek out service, referrals are also made by medical professionals, employment supports that work with Social Services and therapists, for example.
When someone seeks out services, they do so through an intake social worker, who screens all of the information that comes in and makes sure the individual meets eligibility requirements. If they do, it is sent to Bowman, who assigns a case manager.
The department also works with children’s mental health services, which is available until a person turns 21. Once they turn 18, it is up to the individual if they want to continue with children’s services or transition to adult services.
“We’re all about meeting the needs of what the person wants; try to be as person-centered as we possibly can,” Bowman said.
He added that the increase in cases and assessments is due, in large part, to the department’s “comprehensive re-entry program” in which a licensed social worker partners with the Morrison County Jail to try to prevent recidivism.
Adult Mental Health has brought in a revenue of $110,086 for Morrison County in 2021, as of April 27. That number has increased from $254,658 in 2018, to $376,158 in 2019 and $434,713 last year. Revenue is received through third-party insurance and medical assistance.
“That’s been due to — we work with a lot of individuals,” Bowman said.
Though Social Services works with individuals primarily on a voluntary bases, some people involuntarily go through the mental health civil commitment process. This applies to those who have an “organic disorder of the brain, or a psychiatric disorder of thought, mood, perception, orientation or memory which grossly impairs judgement, behavior, capacity to recognize reality or to reason or understand, which is manifested by instances of grossly disturbed behavior or faulty perception that poses a substantial likelihood of physical harm to self or others.”
This process begins when Adult Mental Health Services receives an examiner’s statement in support of civil commitment; essentially a medical opinion that the individual meets criteria for commitment. The person is then assigned a case manger who conducts an interview and attempts to explore alternative measures to avoid commitment.
“We are least-restrictive as much as possible, meaning we give the person choices but, if they are still a danger to themselves based upon not following through appropriately with the choices given, we would look to move forward with our pre-petition screening or submit a petition for civil commitment,” Bowman said.
After that, if a screening team believes there is enough evidence to move forward with a petition for commitment, a report is filed with the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, who has final say on whether or not a petition moves forward.
After a preliminary hearing is held, an independent licensed psychologist examiner is appointed to do a formal review. They provide professional opinion on what type of commitment is necessary. Full commitment means the individual would remain in a hospital setting until they are deemed stable enough to follow through with all recommendations and remain in the community. They can also receive a stay of commitment or, the psychologist may recommend dismissal.
Morrison County has seen two civil commitment cases in 2021, as of April 27. There were 21 in 2020 after a five-year high of 24 in 2019.
A commitment can last up to six months, but extensions can be requested if a case manager doesn’t believe their client is stable enough.
“Commitments are not designed to be this ongoing, forever and ever — they are designed to be short interventions to get the person the supports they need,” Bowman said.
Further restrictions on personal choices, such as guardianship, can also be imposed after the six-month commitment period.
Bowman said, though the commitments look relatively in line with past years in 2020, part of that is due to COVID-19. He said most of the 21 received last year happened between January and March. Once the pandemic hit, he said individuals were reluctant to go to a hospital or seek psychiatric help.
The pandemic had a big impact on adult mental health services. Providers, with staff shortages, not wanting to risk exposure and being restricted to virtual or telephone visits, weren’t as accessible as they were in previous years. Bowman added that, in terms of support, virtual visits were often insufficient when compared to face-to-face because providers can’t read body language or pick up on underlying clues that more might be going on with an individual.
Based on the preference of the client, however, Morrison County never stopped providing face-to-face visits.
“Our case managers have really been working very hard to try to fill the gaps that our providers have not been able to fill over this past year,” Bowman said. “We are required to provide, at a minimum, month-to-month contact. Once every three months it has to be face-to-face, but once a month there has to be contact. A lot of our case managers are providing weekly, semi-weekly, just to try to make sure that the individuals are getting the supports that they need.”
During the pandemic, Social Services has also encouraged individuals to take advantage of virtual support groups and peer support networks. The Region V Mental Health Initiative also has a website of all of the services and supports available in Morrison, Cass, Crow Wing, Wadena, Todd and Aitkin counties.
Those are voluntary measures individuals can take to keep their mental health in check from a preventative standpoint.
“As we know, preventative is a lot more cost effective than correcting afterward,” Bowman said. “We try to do as much front-end work to support our folks to avoid the stress, the strain, on our crisis emergency supports. They have a huge task above them. Our law enforcement and emergency room, they are the ones dealing with everything, and (we’re) trying to alleviate this component off of their plate. We do what we can.”
Morrison County Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski commented on the number of cases the department sees in a given year. He said, not being an expert on the topic, he was “baffled” by the numbers presented by Bowman.
“It’s mind-blowing,” he said.
“There has just been a great increase — the more connected people get virtually, the less they get connected personally, I believe; which is significantly represented in the amount of commitments that we are working with these days,” Bowman said.
