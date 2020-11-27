Jamie Lynn Adams, 31, Little Falls, was given a 25-year stay of execution for a second degree felony conviction of possession of a controlled substance - 25 grams or more of methamphetamine.
The conviction stems from incidents that occurred over the course of two days, Aug. 28-29, 2018.
According to the official complaint filed by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Adams had a felony out for her arrest when she was taken into custody in Royalton on Aug. 28, 2018. Upon arrest, Adams was in possession of a baggie that contained 2.2 grams of methamphetamine.
During her transport to the Morrison County Jail, a deputy noted Adams was able to remove her left hand from her handcuffs while in the back of the squad car. She moved the free hand to her breast area, from where it appeared she removed something from her bra and inserted it in the front area of her pants.
A female jail sergeant was requested for assistance when Adams arrived at the booking area of the jail. The sergeant conducted a strip search of Adams prior to booking, at which time nothing was found on her person. The squad car was also searched in an attempt to locate any hidden evidence, but nothing was found.
On Aug. 29, the deputy who had transported Adams reviewed the video from his squad car at the time of her arrest. The deputy noticed that while she was in custody but the vehicle was still parked and he was attending to other duties, Adams removed her left hand from the handcuffs and retrieved a light-colored substance from her left breast area. That was then placed in the front of her pants.
After reviewing the video, the deputy requested Adams be locked down in her cell and that the cell be searched. During the search, a jail sergeant located a small plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance weighing approximately three grams. The larger item that was seen in the video was still unaccounted for.
The deputy applied for and obtained a search warrant for a body cavity search, which was executed at a hospital in St. Cloud. During the search, a sandwich bag which contained a crystal-like substance was located in one of Adams’ body cavities. The substance weighed 32 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.
If Adams fails to comply to the conditions of her stay of execution, she will have to serve eight years and nine months in prison. As part of her guilty plea, single charges of fifth-degree drug possession and introducing contraband into a jail or prison were dismissed.
