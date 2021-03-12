COVID-19 numbers continued to go up during the week of March 5 - 11, as new variants known to be more transmittable than the initial virus work their way into the population.
The spread comes as public health officials at all levels of government work to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the state was opening vaccine eligibility to adults over age 45 with underlying health conditions, those who work in food processing plants and other essential employees.
Morrison County is one of a handful that is being watched closely by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) after a sharp increase in cases during the past week. A total of 93 new cases, 13 per day, were reported in the county between March 5 - 11, bringing it to 3,348 total cases since April 2020.
The county’s case rate more than doubled, from 13.9 people infected per 10,000 on March 4 to a case rate of 28.4 on March 11. The number of active cases in the county shot up from 46 to 94 over that same span after 21 new cases were identified on Thursday alone.
“It seems like we have a few pockets of transmission that is occurring,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold.
According to MDH, Royalton High School and Staples-Motley Senior High School have both been identified as areas where exposures have been reported, as has Highland Senior Living in Little Falls.
Morrison County data showed the community with the most active infections, as of Thursday, was Pierz with 34. Little Falls reported 23 residents with COVID-19 while Royalton had 16. There were only three reported in Motley.
There were four deaths reported in Morrison County on March 9, bringing that number to 51 total. One person was in the 75 - 79 age group, one was 80 - 84, one was 85 - 89 and another was 95 - 99. The county recorded two hospitalizations between March 5 - 11.
County officials hope a ramped-up vaccination effort will help bring those numbers back down. So far, 6,455 Morrison County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination — 19.5% of the overall population. Of those, 3,933 have completed their vaccinations, two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Helping that number go up was a vaccination clinic on March 6 held at the Family Medical Center in Little Falls where nearly 500 people got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Staff are having fun,” Vold said. “It’s stressful, for sure — it is absolutely stressful — but staff have had fun and a good time in the clinics. It’s taken away from some of their other work, but they’re getting it done and doing a great job.”
The numbers in Morrison County are somewhat reflective of what has happened statewide during the past week.
DHS reported 6,732 new cases — 962 per day — between March 5 - 11. Those numbers are both up from 5,543 and 792, respectively, during the previous seven-day reporting period. In all, the state has had 494,106 cases of COVID-19.
The number of deaths also went up, with 71 newly-reported deaths between Feb. 26 - March 4 climbing to 203 from March 5 - 11. Since March 2020, 6,724 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.
Statewide, 1.13 million people have been vaccinated, including 70% of the population age 65 and older.
As a nation, the number of infections also increased. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 28.993 million Americans have had COVID-19, 477,824 of those cases were reported within the last week. A total of 526,213 Americans have died from the disease, with an average of 1,562 per day during the past week.
The CDC reports that 95.7 million people have now received at least one dose of the three vaccines which are approved for emergency use.
Despite the upswing, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners commended Vold on his efforts to get people vaccinated and curb the spread of COVID-19 throughout the area.
“Thank you, Brad, for the great job that you do,” said Board Chair Mike Wilson. “I know I’ve been at those clinics, and it’s just wonderful when you see how smooth everything runs.”
