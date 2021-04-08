Swanville Public School announced that eighth-grader Abbigail Morris has been named as its March Junior High Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Kim and John Lindemann and Justin Morris.
Morris is a student that is consistently on the A Honor Roll. She said her favorite thing about school is geography and math classes. Advice to other students is to: “to never give up and always study for tests.”
Since sixth grade she has played sports which include volleyball, basketball and softball. She is a leader at Vacation Bible School at St. Peter’s church in Swanville.
Social Studies teacher Tom Bzdok says “Abbi is a well-liked student because she is kind and friendly toward everyone she meets. Abbi always has a smile on her face and puts everyone around her in a joyful mood. She has a positive attitude, an eagerness to learn, and never complains or makes excuses when things do not go as planned. Abbi can always be counted on to make the right decisions in life.”
When she has time for herself, Morris enjoys sports, cooking, hiking and hanging out with family and friends. In the future she plans to go to college, however, she is not sure what she would like to major in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.