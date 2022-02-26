A year of success for new owners of Enchanted Dairy in Little Falls

More than a year has passed since Jake and Brooke Carrow purchased Enchanted Dairy in Little Falls from Brooke’s parents, Ron and Jeannie Miller and her Uncle Marv Miller, Jan. 1, 2021.
“Marv and Ron have been a huge help in getting us through this first year. There were a lot of questions that I had initially during the first six months at least, but now we’re getting a lot more comfortable with it,” Jake said.
Even so, Jake said he is very appreciative of all of the help they continue to offer. For instance, he said, since they built the parlor, they are more familiar with how it is set up and what needs to be done when something needs to be repaired. Marv has also been an excellent resource when it comes to diagnosing and fixing machinery, Jake said.
“If we didn’t have a connection to the previous owners, we would have to figure out a lot more on our own,” he said.
As both Jake and Brooke grew up on farms, the love for farming runs deep. Before they moved to Minnesota, they lived in Parker, S.D. During the crop season, Jake frequently drove to Little Falls to help the Miller brothers with the crops on the farm. In addition, he crop farms corn and soybeans at about 1,800 acres in Marshall in an equal partnership he has with his dad, Richard Carrow.
Brooke said there were several reasons that made them decide to move back to Minnesota. Besides wanting to own their own business and reap the benefits of it, such as setting their own schedule, being closer to her family had a lot to do with their decision, as well.
“Once you have kids, it’s nice to have a grandparent close by, too,” she said.
The Carrows have two children, Asher, 3, and Carter, 1. Since Brooke is a veterinarian, living in South Dakota and being on call was challenging at times as she needed to find a sitter.
Although she consults as a veterinarian at Enchanted Dairy, the couple works with Freeport Veterinary Services, who does the regular herd checkups and more. Given how young their children are, the couple cannot always count on their children’s child care to come through, as they have to follow COVID protocols during the pandemic. That means, that sometimes the children are home for a few weeks.
What helps the couple cut some costs is that Brooke performs any surgeries that are needed. While they still have the expense for the supplies, they don’t have the cost of the veterinarian’s time of completing the surgery and for making a farm call.
“As an owner, I don’t charge for that, because it’s my cattle anyway,” she said.
Having always enjoyed the animal health aspect of farming, Brooke said it was growing up on the farm and caring for the animals that ultimately led her to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine. She graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine in 2018.
Growing up on the farm, Brooke said it wasn’t unusual for different people to ask her dad or uncle about different things related to animals, such as how to care for the animal when faced with different conditions.
“I realized that was kind of what a veterinarian does, so then I wanted to get schooling to get more of that knowledge to be able to help more people care for their animals,” she said.
The Enchanted Dairy employs about 50 to 60 people during their busy season and a little less than half that during the regular year. With about 3,000 acres being planted and harvested with alfalfa and corn, occasionally with sorghum and then cover cropped with oats, there is plenty to do.
In addition to the crop farming aspect, the Carrows, along with their workers, milk 1,800 cows in a 40-stall rotary parlor. Jake estimates that the farm generates about 180,000 pounds of milk each day.
“This time of the year, it’s almost four semi loads a day right now,” he said.
The farm is also home to 2,000 dry cows and heifers.
Each year, about 2,100 calves are born on the farm. Sometimes, as many as a dozen calves make it into the world in one day. The calves are then housed in individual pens with bottle hangers from which they are fed. They are also given access to fresh water and are given “calf candy,” which is a mixture of alfalfa pellets, molasses and corn.
Most of the herd consists of Holstein cattle with the occasional Jersey cow in the mix.
When it comes to their operation, Jake said he favors the crop farming while Brooke really enjoy the dairy side. They are also greatly appreciative of the hard labor their workers put in, especially their Farm Manager Andrew LeClair.
“We’re very lucky to have him and he’s been a huge help to me,” Jake said.
Although the farm keeps the Carrows busy, they value spending time with the family, whether it is camping or going for a hike in the forest. Recently, Jake also started to cross-country ski — an activity his father-in-law, Ron, introduced him to.
“I’ve never done it before, but her dad loves to do it and he’s got some trails in the woods,” Jake said.
The Carrows are looking forward to where their farming adventure will take them. It means a lot to them that they are able to carry on the legacy of Enchanted Dairy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.