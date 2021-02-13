It is often said that music is a universal language.
Iris Kolodji, choir director at Pierz Healy High School, can confirm that the old adage is true. Prior to joining the staff in Pierz before the fall 2020 semester, the Hibbing native spent the previous four years teaching elementary music at the Lincoln School in Kathmandu, Nepal, a multicultural school that teaches an American curriculum.
“Students at the American School are the most wonderfully diverse students; diverse in the truest sense of the word,” Kolodji said. “English is generally not their first language, but you get kids who speak four or five different languages and kids who have lived in 10 - 12 different countries.”
Going to Kathmandu
That multicultural experience was not something Kolodji knew was in store for her future.
She had no plans to teach abroad entering her senior year of college at the University of Minnesota. In fact, she was mainly just there to support a friend during February of her final semester when she traveled to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for an international teaching fair at the University of Northern Iowa.
How quickly things change.
She likened the international teaching fair to a “big cattle call” during which hundreds of teachers are ushered into an auditorium. Once inside, schools from throughout the world have booths set up for information, along with boxes in which prospective employees can drop their resume. The job-seekers have their own little mailbox in which representatives from the schools can drop a note to express interest or set up an interview.
“I had not planned to teach overseas,” Kolodji said. “My only experience with teaching internationally was — my mom is a teacher and one of her old students teaches in Warsaw. Our family is Polish, so we went and visited him once, but that was all I really knew about teaching abroad.”
Though she had traveled to Europe, Kolodji had never experienced Asia when the Lincoln School expressed interest in her talents. After a couple of interviews, she was offered the job. Being 22, naturally, her first phone call was to her parents. Their reaction surprised her.
“Most parents might be a bit apprehensive, but mine were the complete opposite,” she said. “They said, ‘Oh, you have to go. This is obviously the right thing for you.’”
With not only the blessing, but encouragement from Mom and Dad, Kolodji accepted the position.
She said with student teaching and everything else that goes into ones final semester of college, she barely had any time to focus on the big move she was about to make. Before she knew it, in late July, she was on a plane headed first for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and then to Kathmandu.
Settling in
Kolodji said her first six months in Nepal — the second poorest nation in Asia, which was still reeling economically from the effects of a massive earthquake a little more than a year earlier — were really hard.
“My first week in Nepal, I don’t remember a lot,” she said. “I honestly think I was kind of in shock.
“People tell you that your first six months are going to be really hard. I thought, ‘That won’t happen to me.’ But, in reality, the first six months were really hard.”
Luckily, she had no shortage of responsibilities that kept her busy. Aside from teaching at the Lincoln School, she also created the Young People’s Choir of Kathmandu, which consisted of more than 100 children from six different schools. She was also the music director with the Kathmandu Chorale, which Kolodji likened to a community choir.
During her free time, she said she was able to connect with a “great ex-pat” community in Kathmandu. Still, there were a lot of adjustments. She said the air quality in the valley of the Himalayas was so bad it was often difficult, if not impossible, to see the mountains from inside the city. There is also not a lot of infrastructure, meaning the water was undrinkable and blackouts were common due to failures in the electrical grid.
“Living in Kathmandu was intense,” Kolodji said.
“But there was also a lot of beauty,” she said. “The colors they use are so much more vibrant than what we use here. There was so much color. We always called it controlled chaos, because they make it work.”
Music, mountains and cows
Kolodji said she had many special experiences in Nepal. She started cycling a lot, which she said was like being in a video game — “There’s a cow in the road, veer left,” she related — and she was able to connect with many locals through a shared love of music.
Kolodji said her background in and passion for music opened the door to relationships and experiences she doesn’t think she would have had without it.
“I would just sing with my friends, or with their bands,” she said. “They have a really cool music community. The people from my generation — Gen Z, I guess — they’re really at a crossroads where they’re starting to get away from the really strict Nepali culture. The music there is interesting. It’s kind of got a folky or indie sound.”
Of course, when one thinks of Nepal, the first thing that comes to mind is often Mount Everest — the tallest mountain in the world — and the Himalayan Mountains.
During her time in Kathmandu, she was able to trek the Himalayas, though it wasn’t something she could just do on a whim. Due to the lack of infrastructure to get there, and the fact the foothills are “as big as our mountains,” according to Kolodji, going on such an adventure was a task that required at least a week’s worth of time.
“I remember one night we were at base camp ... I looked outside and there was this massive rock face like, right there,” she said. “It was cool, but it was also really intimidating. I had some really special experiences, though. Trekking the Himalayas is hard, but when you’re done you feel empowered and you feel strong. That’s what it’s all about.”
A quick exit
Kolodji was planning on the 2019-2020 school year being her last in Nepal, but she could have never guessed just how abruptly the experience would come to an end.
The COVID-19 pandemic — and the public orders that came with it — left her with only about 24 hours to make a major decision.
“We were basically told to get out while you can or be prepared to stay indefinitely,” she said. “It was hard. I had people who I love and places that I love that I wasn’t really able to say good-bye to. I don’t know if I’ve really grieved for that yet.”
After returning to Minnesota, she was able to finish out the school year in Kathmandu teaching online. Though that provided some normalcy to her daily life, being back in the United States came with a brand new kind of culture shock after spending four years in Nepal.
“I still get overwhelmed when I go into a massive store and there’s just so much stuff,” Kolodji said. “I also didn’t drive the whole time I was there, so that has been an adjustment.”
While looking for a new job stateside, she landed at Pierz Healy High School. She is also taking graduate courses through the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
Though she likely will never live there again, Kolodji said she will definitely be back to visit the people and places who shaped her time in Nepal. She said the experience is one that taught her countless lessons about resiliency, empathy, just how small the world really is and much more.
She encourages anyone else who is presented with such an opportunity to take the chance.
“Just do it,” she said. “It will be hard and it will be scary, but it’s kind of like Kathmandu itself. You go into some deep valleys, and those are hard, but you also get to experience some really high peaks. It is so worth it.”
