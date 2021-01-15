We the undersigned members of the Little Falls Area Ministerial Association (LFAMA) have as our mission that we are called to “making and being disciples of Jesus Christ, fostering unity within and for the sake of the Body of Christ,” as an “association of clergy and lay ministers committed to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, promoting ecumenical Christian fellowship.” Thus, in the spirit of Christian unity, we do publicly decry the rioting of the past summer, the recent events of domestic terrorism at our nation’s capital and the continued dangerous rhetoric of division in our society, which, if left unchecked, will only lead to more death, destruction and schism within our world.
We are called according to our firm belief in the love that God sent us through Jesus Christ, to be leaders in standing up and speaking out against violence, discord and unjust actions that seek to do the exact opposite of what Jesus’ mission to our world was — love.
Our signatures exemplify that although we are churches which represent different ideologies, theologies and sometimes beliefs, we can all come together under the umbrella of Christian hope, peace, joy and love sent to us by our one true God, taught to us by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and living within us through the Holy Spirit.
Therefore, we again announce that in order for our world to survive, our nation to survive, our churches to survive, we must live as Christ called us — united in God’s love for one another.
We proclaim that the love and purposes of God are sometimes beyond our human understanding and require us to act in faith and in love with Jesus Christ. We call our congregations to be agents of peace, to live in hope and to act in love. And we pray for healing, for unity, for the dissolution of divide and for the love which God has placed in all creation at creation, to shine forth brightly into our future.
In closing, let us remember those blessed words of our guide and savior, our namesake when we call ourselves “Christian,” Jesus Christ, when he spoke saying: “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” (John 13:34-35)
God bless.
This was authored by Pastor Tony Romaine, First United Church, Little Falls, in agreement with and on behalf of the following members of the Little Falls Ministerial Association, including Frank and Judy Rebnord, In His Service Ministries INC; Rev. Michael Hartwell; Pastor Jason Swedeen; Rev. Beth Pottratz, First Lutheran Church; Pastoral Minister Greg Spofford; Rev. Gregg Valentine, Morrison County Chaplain; Rev. Sam Muhlbauer; Pastor Dan Holmes, Cushing Baptist Church; Sister Carol Schmit, community minister; Sister Carolyn Law, assistant community minister; Sister Julien Dirkes, Sisters Services coordinator; Judy Virnig, FLSF representative; Chaplain Amie Schumacher, St. Gabriel’s Hospital and Ramona Steinke.
